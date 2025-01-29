Georgia councilwoman tells ex-BLM mayor to stop playing 'victim' after charging Africa vacay to city card

A former Black Lives Matter organizer elected as mayor of South Fulton, Georgia, in 2021 got a rude awakening Tuesday when a city councilwoman told him to stop playing the "victim" after charging tens of thousands of dollars on his city credit card.

At Tuesday's city council meeting in the Atlanta-area, Mayor Khalid Kamau, who also goes by Mayor Kobi, lamented that news cameras were there. He accused some council members of "political posturing" amid reports that the mayor allegedly made more than $26,000 worth of unauthorized purchases on his city credit card in the final quarter of 2024. During that time period, the mayor reportedly documented a 20-day trip to Ghana on his Instagram account.

"I am so distressed and disappointed that the Blackest city in the United States of America is headed into Black History Month with this all-Black council tearing each other down," Kamau said.

After being recognized to speak, Councilwoman Helen Willis shot back.

"Mayor, I really was going to let this go, but I can't continue to sit here and allow you to make it seem like we're the villains, and you're the victim," Willis said. "Now those cameras are in the back of the room, not because of us. We would love to come to a meeting and just go through this agenda, have a professional meeting. And do the business of the people and go home. But it was you who wanted to go sit around and call us the ‘Blackest city’ and say we want to tear each other down…"

"We’re not tearing you down. You took your Black behind over to Africa for 20 days and didn’t tell anybody," Willis said, prompting the meeting to be called into order.



"No, he called us the Blackest city, and that was disrespectful," she added. "We keep telling him that."

Kamau reportedly walked out of the meeting before the portion began to discuss his spending.

No stranger to controversy, Kamau, who's been mayor since January 2022, was arrested on burglary and trespassing charges the following year for allegedly entering a lake house he believed to be abandoned before confronting the startled homeowner. His personal website, Netroots Nations, describes Kamau as "the first #BlackLivesMatter organizer elected to public office in the country."

Among the $26,000 in authorized purchases, Kamau allegedly spent $1,800 on a table for his office that converts into a pool table, WSB-TV reported, citing bank records. In September, the mayor allegedly used his city card to purchase more than $9,000 worth of travel, including flight upgrades, which are against city policy. Reports say bank records show he also used the city card to spend $13,000 on high-tech electronics and international travel in October.

He is also accused of using his city card to buy a $1,300 drone, as well as to make several Amazon purchases, including one purchase that amounted to $1,800.

WSB previously reported that bank records show Kamau spent more than $5,000 on several plane tickets, including one Air Kenya flight for more than $1,500, that was charged to the city card.



"I wanted to find out if taxpayers paid for this trip," one resident, Reshard Snellings, told the outlet earlier this month. "We should not be asked to go without something so that our elected officials can travel all over the globe."



Willis has alleged that Kamau has 112 outstanding receipts that have not been reconciled or submitted, violating city policy requiring justification within 72 hours of purchase.

"We need more economic development here, and we don’t need to go to Africa in order for the city to have a multi-business deal," Willis said earlier this month, according to WSB.

The city does not have rules on international travel, but all personal expenses on city credit cards require approval.

Before Tuesday, the council had previously voted to temporarily ban international travel for 30 to 45 days so that the policy could be reviewed.

The South Fulton City Manager announced that the firm Baker Tilly will conduct an investigation into the use of the city credit cards, WSB reported.

Fox News Digital reached out to Kamau on Wednesday seeking comment but did not immediately hear back.