Freed sex offender allegedly poses as doctor, sexually assaults student at Arizona elementary school: police

A convicted sex offender freed from prison two weeks ago allegedly posed as a doctor and sexually assaulted a student inside an Arizona elementary school, sparking outrage and calls for answers from parents, according to reports.

Abel Kai Gblah, 25, is accused of sexual assault and kidnapping after he accessed school grounds and posed as a doctor to lure a student into a classroom and assaulted her at Orangewood Elementary School on Nov. 19, according to the Phoenix Police Department (PPD).

PPD officials said in a statement to Fox News Digital that officers were called to the school after administrators reported that an incident had occurred on campus.

"When officers arrived, they learned an unauthorized man had made it onto school grounds and lured a grade-school-aged girl into a classroom where he sexually assaulted her," police said. "At some point, the student was able to push the man away. He then ran from the scene before officers arrived."

FOX 10 Phoenix reported that court documents show Gblah allegedly drew the attention of a student by impersonating a doctor and expressing that he had to examine her.

After fleeing the school, police located Gblah, who was booked into jail on multiple charges.

Gblah was released from prison two weeks ago on similar charges, according to the outlet, and was also allegedly involved in human smuggling across the U.S. border.

According to FOX 10, a prosecutor at Gblah's court appearance said he was convicted twice in 2021 for sexual conduct with a minor and a registered sex offender.

The news station reported that the Washington Elementary School District said in a statement that school administration immediately called 911 and placed the school on lockdown for over an hour.

"He was on campus for approximately 10 minutes and during that time, he made inappropriate contact with a student," the district wrote.

The district shared a separate statement with Fox News Digital that it released to parents on Friday, which revealed the results of its internal investigation, including that Gblah was a former student of the school who attended from 2012 to 2015.

While initial reports indicated that the Gblah gained access to the campus behind a student who had buzzed in, further investigation revealed that he entered through an unlocked lobby door, and walked in with a tardy student, the district stated.

Following the investigation, a staff member has been placed on administrative leave, the district added.

"We understand how alarming this situation has been and want you to know that we are reviewing every aspect of our safety procedures and communication to ensure that an event like this does not happen again, wrote Orangewood Elementary Principal Emily Paterson.

According to FOX 10, Gblah is being held on a cash-only bond of $500,000, with a preliminary hearing scheduled for Dec. 1.