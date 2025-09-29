Schools turn to AI gun detection for safety

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A New Jersey school district has adopted artificial intelligence to help detect weapons and stop threats before they escalate. The Glassboro Public School District has become the first in the country to combine AI gun detection with a mass communication system that speeds up emergency responses and reduces the time it takes to notify law enforcement.

What's new in school security

The district is using ZeroEyes, an AI video analytics platform that integrates with existing security cameras. The software scans for visible firearms and sends an alert whenever a potential threat appears. A team of military and law enforcement veterans at a 24/7 operations center then reviews the image to confirm whether the gun is real. Once verified, the system pushes an alert to school staff and police within three to five seconds. At the same time, buildings go into lockdown automatically.

These alerts are distributed through Singlewire Software's InformaCast platform. This system can send warnings across school PA systems, strobe lights, digital signs, desk phones and other communication tools. Together, the two technologies give law enforcement and educators a faster and more coordinated way to respond to potential dangers.

How the system works

Security cameras around each building feed video into the ZeroEyes software. When the AI detects what appears to be a firearm, it highlights the object and immediately shares the footage with human analysts. If those experts confirm that the weapon is real, they send the alert to the district and local authorities. InformaCast then pushes the message to every connected device, allowing staff and students to receive instructions within seconds. The goal is to shorten the time between detection and action so schools can respond before violence has a chance to unfold.

Concerns to consider

As with any new technology, questions remain. Even with human oversight, AI can make mistakes, and false alerts are always a possibility. Privacy also comes into play since the system depends on constant monitoring through security cameras. Cost is another factor because installing, maintaining and training staff for these systems requires significant funding. Finally, schools need to build community trust by explaining how the technology works and preparing students and parents for what to expect during drills or emergencies.

What this means for you

For parents, teachers and students, this technology represents an important shift in how schools approach safety. AI adds speed to the process by recognizing threats before most people would even notice them. Alerts reach law enforcement and staff almost immediately, creating a critical advantage in a crisis. The system also provides a layered approach to protection by combining cameras, AI and communication tools. Parents may also find reassurance in knowing that human experts verify each threat to help reduce false alarms. While no system is perfect, this integration builds confidence that schools are investing in stronger defenses.

Kurt's key takeaways

The decision to use AI gun detection with instant communication tools marks a major change in how schools can protect their communities. The Glassboro rollout demonstrates how technology can detect threats and share critical information in seconds. While no solution eliminates every risk, this approach gives schools more time to react when lives are at stake.

Would you feel more at ease knowing your child's school uses AI to detect weapons instantly, or would you worry about putting too much trust in technology? Let us know by writing to us at Cyberguy.com.

