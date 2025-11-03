Newly released video shows cops cuffing teen linked to violent sex assault scandal that has families fuming

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A newly released body-camera video shows the arrest of a teen accused of violent sex assaults in a case now drawing backlash after he received no jail time under Oklahoma’s youthful-offender law.

The teen, Jesse Butler, was 17 when he was arrested. He later pleaded no contest to multiple felony counts, including attempted first-degree rape, sexual battery and assault by strangulation.

His 78-year sentence was fully suspended under the youthful-offender statute, allowing him to remain free if he meets court-ordered rehabilitation terms. Victims’ families have publicly criticized the outcome. A mother of one of the victims told KOCO the justice system "failed" her daughter.

"As a mom, I never thought I’d have to watch my daughter fight this kind of battle, one where she had to prove she was the victim, over and over again, while the system made excuse after excuse for the person who hurt her."

The newly released video shows Butler’s seemingly calm arrest at a home in Stillwater. His mother was seen walking to the front door, telling officers, "We’re ready to tell our story too," before knocking and calling out to her son to open the door.

In the video, officers informed Butler that there was a warrant for his arrest and that he would be taken to the Stillwater Police Department for processing.

Butler, who appeared to be holding back tears, listened quietly as officers explained the purpose of their visit.

"Yeah, so we’re here, we’re obviously going to place you under arrest, there’s a warrant for your arrest… we are going to take you to the jail… I do have to put you in handcuffs, so turn around for me," one officer said.

"You have to put him in handcuffs?" Butler's mother asked.

The officer continued and told the teen, "You shouldn’t be there very long," adding, "There is just a process for paperwork and stuff."

Butler’s mother could be heard throughout the clip reassuring her son and mentioning family members and contacts already involved in his case.

"I’ll get you out," she says. "All right, stay silent. Rick knows about this, Candy’s on this, Dad’s on his way. We’re coming to get you, OK? Stay strong. Say your prayers."

Jesse Butler's father, Mack Butler, is the former director of football operations at Oklahoma State University, located in Stillwater.

The exchange remained calm throughout. Officers did not raise their voices, and Butler appeared cooperative as he was handcuffed and escorted out. One officer clarified that Butler was being taken to the Stillwater Police Department, not the county jail, to avoid confusion about his location.

"Awful experience for a child," Butler's mom said as officers walked him to the police car. "Later, Jess, see you in a bit."

The Stillwater Police Department said officers were first notified Sept. 12, 2024, of incidents that reportedly took place earlier that year.

"A full investigation was initiated the following day that resulted in SPD submitting the case to the Payne County District Attorney’s Office, where it was reviewed and charges were filed," the department said in a statement.

At the time, Butler was a student in Stillwater Public Schools. Court records obtained by KOCO include several emotional victim impact statements describing lasting fear and trauma.

"You didn’t just strangle me with your hands — you strangled my voice, my joy, my ability to feel safe in my own body," one victim wrote.

A police affidavit reviewed by Fox News details brutal acts, including a girlfriend who said she was repeatedly raped and strangled if she refused, and a doctor warned she would have died in one instance if the strangulation lasted seconds longer.

The Payne County District Attorney’s Office has said the decision to handle the case under Oklahoma’s youthful-offender law was based on Butler being 17 at the time of the alleged offenses. The office emphasized the statute "allows the court to maintain supervision until the defendant’s 19th birthday and gives him a chance for rehabilitation while still holding him accountable."

In its statement, the DA’s office also wrote that the law "does not erase the crimes or minimize their impact."

Rep. Justin "JJ" Humphrey (R-Okla.) called the ruling "unacceptable" and announced plans to petition for a grand jury review.

"If that don’t set you on fire, your wood’s wet," Humphrey told Fox News Digital. "You know what I mean? You’ve got a bad deal. That sets me on fire."

Court documents show Butler remains bound by a sentence issued Aug. 25, 2025, contingent on full compliance with a state-supervised rehabilitation plan.

While Butler was sentenced to a total of 78 years, the sentence is suspended under Oklahoma’s youthful offender program, meaning he will not serve prison time unless he violates the program’s conditions.

He remains under Office of Juvenile Affairs supervision until his 19th birthday, subject to counseling, therapy, more than 100 hours of community service, a curfew, no social media, daily check-ins and weekly counseling, according to documents obtained by Fox News.

If Butler fulfills the terms of the program and avoids further legal trouble, he can remain out of prison, though any violation could result in the full sentence being enforced.

His next hearing is scheduled for Dec. 8 in Payne County District Court.

