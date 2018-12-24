FOX NEWS FIRST: Trump fires back after GOP senator calls shutdown a 'made-up fight'

Welcome to FOX News First. Not signed up yet? Click here.

Merry Christmas Eve! Developing now, Monday, Dec. 24, 2018

Trump fires back after GOP critic calls government shutdown a 'made-up fight'

Rand Paul doubles down on defense of Trump plan for Syria pullout; backs similar exit from Afghanistan

Caravan organizer takes heat from migrants over risky journey

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

THE LEAD STORY – TRUMP RETURNS FIRE AFTER CORKER QUESTIONS REASON FOR PARTIAL SHUTDOWN: President Trump was quick to respond Sunday after Sen. Bob Corker, R-Tenn., took a shot at the president amid the ongoing partial government shutdown. Corker, who will soon leave office, accused the president of being involved in a “made-up fight” over funding for a border wall.

Trump answered by calling the senator out on social media, saying the senator’s poll numbers suffered after the president failed to endorse him.

"Bob Corker was responsible for giving us the horrible Iran Nuclear Deal, which I ended, yet he badmouths me for wanting to bring our young people safely back home," Trump tweeted. "Bob wanted to run and asked for my endorsement. I said NO and the game was over. #MAGA I LOVE TENNESSEE!" - Reported by Andrew O’Reilly

TRUMP’S DEFENDER ON SYRIA: U.S. Sen. Rand Paul reiterated his support for President Trump's decision last week to remove 2,000 American troops from Syria, appearing on Sunday talk shows to assert that the president had made the right move and was doing "exactly what he promised" voters when he campaigned in 2016.

Paul also urged a similar U.S. pullout from Afghanistan, a nearly two-decade undertaking that Paul compared to the ill-fated Vietnam War. - Reported by Bradford Betz

Defense Secretary James Mattis to leave as of January 1; Trump taps Patrick Shanahan as acting secretary of defense

Who is Patrick Shanahan? A look at Trump’s new acting secretary of defense

RISKY JOURNEY RILES MIGRANTS: Pueblo Sin Fronteras, a group of activists escorting the migrant caravan of thousands of Central Americans traveling to the U.S., is being blamed by many — including the migrants themselves — for encouraging such a risky trek.

The group, which is composed of about 40 U.S. and Mexican activists, gave the caravan an option in October. The migrants were asked whether they wanted to continue to the U.S. southern border or stop in Mexico, where the government offered to let them stay. - Reported by Nicole Darrah

Doug Schoen: Trump is to blame for government shutdown, but border security is important

GoFundMe account looks to buy ‘ladders’ to scale Trump’s border wall

THE SOUNDBITE

TRUMP MUST GET WALL BUILT - "You instinctively understand what needs to be done and how to do it. And you need to build this wall." – Judge Jeanine Pirro, in her Opening Statement on Saturday’s edition of “Justice with Judge Jeanine.” WATCH

TODAY'S MUST-READS

Rio de Janeiro to try ‘license to kill’ policing next year, report says

Arrests in Morocco backpacker beheadings foiled ‘terrorist plot,’ investigators reveal

MINDING YOUR BUSINESS

Trump vs. Tech: Amazon, Twitter, Google faced presidential criticism in 2018

Former Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn set for Christmas in Japanese jail

Middle-class Americans in these states will see biggest tax cuts

Ugly Christmas sweaters taken to the next level

9 smart money moves to make in 2019

STAY TUNED

On FOX News:

FOX & Friends, 6 a.m. ET: Guests include: Tammy Bruce, radio talk show host; PSC Timothy Zeller and Abel Zeller, member of U.S. Army and his young son who wrote to Santa, asking for Dad to be home for Christmas; Anthony Scaramucci, former White House communications director; Jimmy Chiappa, ice sculpture artist; Limor Suss, lifestyle expert; and chef George Duran, talking about Christmas cooking.

The Wise Guys , 7 p.m. ET: Moderated by former Education Secretary Dr. Bill Bennett, the roundtable will discuss the legal and political sides of the Mueller investigation, the state of the economy, what the country can expect in the new year and more. Panelists include Trish Regan, Host of "Trish Regan Primetime" on Fox Business, Stuart Varney, Host of "Varney & Company" on Fox Business, Ari Fleisher, former White House press secretary and Fox News contributor and Ed Rollins, former Reagan campaign manager, Great America PAC co-chair and Fox News contributor.

On FOX Business:

Mornings with Maria, 6 a.m. ET: Lawrence White, NYU Stern professor of economics; Allen West, author of the upcoming book "Hold Texas, Hold The Nation: Victory Or Death," and retired U.S. Army lieutenant colonel and former congressman; Jeff Saut, Raymond James chief investment strategist.

Varney & Co., 9 a.m. ET: Steve Moore, Heritage Foundation chief economist and author of "Trumponomics"; Gerald Storch, former CEO of Hudson's Bay Co. and Toys R Us; Brad Blakeman, former deputy assistant to President G.W. Bush; Mark Weinberg, former assistant press secretary to Ronald Reagan.

On FOX News Radio:

The FOX News Rundown podcast: The year 2018 ends with President Trump's former attorney, Michael Cohen, being sentenced to prison for three years and former U.S. National Security Adviser Michael Flynn striking a plea deal, as special counsel Robert Mueller continues his Russia investigation. Former independent counsel Ken Starr warns that 2019 could be the “year of misery” for the president. FOX's Chris Foster looks back on one of his favorite interviews of the year with former House Speaker Newt Gingrich. Santa Claus is loading his sleigh and getting ready for his trip around the world. FOX's Rachel Sutherland speaks with NORAD spokesman Michael D. Kucharek. Plus, commentary by FOX News Contributor Christian Whiton.

Want the FOX News Rundown sent straight to your mobile device? Subscribe through Apple Podcasts, Google Play, and Stitcher.

The Tom Shillue Show, 3 p.m. ET: Former White House press secretary Sean Spicer sits down with Tom. Plus, a panel of guests including comedian Jimmy Failla and Fox News discusses this year's biggest "Christmas controversies."



#TheFlashback

2008: The Federal Reserve grants a request by the financing arm of General Motors to tap the government's $700 billion rescue fund, bolstering GM's ability to survive.

1992: President George H.W. Bush pardons former Defense Secretary Caspar Weinberger and five others in the Iran-Contra scandal.

1980: Americans remember the U.S. hostages in Iran by burning candles or shining lights for 417 seconds — one second for each day of captivity.

1943: President Franklin D. Roosevelt appoints Gen. Dwight D. Eisenhower supreme commander of Allied forces in Europe as part of Operation Overlord.

FOX News First is compiled by FOX News' Bryan Robinson. Thank you for joining us! There will be no FOX News First on Christmas Day. We'll see you in your inbox first thing Wednesday morning! Merry Christmas!