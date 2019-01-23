FOX NEWS FIRST: Covington High School teens, families fight back; Shutdown fuels State of Union confusion

Welcome to Fox News First. Not signed up yet? Click here.



COVINGTON TEENS, PARENTS FIGHT BACK: The Kentucky teenagers smeared by the media over a videotaped encounter with a Native American protester in Washington, D.C., last weekend are fighting back, and they reportedly could be considering taking legal action ... Nick Sandmann, the Covington Catholic High School junior at the center of the videotaped encounter, told NBC's "Today" show that he did nothing to provoke anyone and sought to calm the situation. “As far as standing there, I had every right to do so," he said in the interview. "My position is that I was not disrespectful to [Native American protester] Mr. (Nathan) Phillips. I respect him. I’d like to talk to him. I mean, in hindsight, I wish we could’ve walked away and avoided the whole thing.”

Meanwhile, some parental chaperones who witnessed the encounter say the Covington students were targeted because they were Catholics at a March for Life rally who were wearing Trump "Make American Great Again" hats. “I think they were targeted for what they stood for... which is Christianity, the right for life," parental chaperone Jill Hamlin told Fox News. "And they were singled out, and I believe, partially because of the color of their skin they were targeted.”

Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin, in an interview with Fox News' Tucker Carlson, blasted the media for an "incredible amount of bigotry" against President Trump and his supporters. "This fit the narrative of the stereotype of bigotry that they would be able to run with," Bevin said. Maybe make the type of bigotry clearer here? Against trump fans? Against Kentuckians? Etc.

Covington Catholic High School was closed Tuesday due to multiple threats. Robert Barnes, a Los Angeles-based lawyer, has reached out to several families and offered to help them pursue a lawsuit against several media outlets, according to reports.

STATE OF CONFUSION: The state of President Trump's State of the Union Address, scheduled for next Tuesday, appears to be uncertain because of the ongoing partial government shutdown ... The White House still plans to proceed with the president’s traditional report to Congress, but the details remain up in the air after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi strongly urged President Trump to delay the speech -- or submit it in writing or from the Oval Office.

According to multiple sources, Trump intends to be at the Capitol next Tuesday to deliver his speech as scheduled. However, it remained unclear where the address would take place. Ultimately, Pelosi decides whether to open the House floor for the president's address. The White House is planning for the possibility of Trump delivering the State of the Union outside of Washington. House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer did not clear up any confusion when he told Fox News' "Your World with Neil Cavuto" on Tuesday that he would have no objections to Trump delivering the address in the House of Representatives, despite Pelosi's objections.

BACK TO SCHOOL IN L.A.: Tens of thousands of Los Angeles teachers planned to return to work Wednesday after voting to ratify a deal between their union and school officials, ending a six-day strike in the nation's second-largest district ... A crowd of teachers roared its approval after the tentative deal was announced at City Hall following a 21-hour bargaining session. While all votes hadn't been counted by Tuesday night, union President Alex Caputo-Pearl said preliminary balloting showed educators overwhelmingly approving the proposal. Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti called the deal a "historic agreement" that will usher in a "new day" for public education in the city. The agreement came as teachers in Denver voted to go on strike as soon as Monday.

HIGH COURT TAKES FIRST GUN RIGHTS CASE IN 10 YEARS: The Supreme Court on Tuesday agreed to hear a case that will have implications for the rights of the nation’s gun owners, examining the scope of the Second Amendment for the first time in nearly 10 years ... The case, known as New York State Rifle & Pistol Association Inc. v. City of New York, New York, involves restrictions on gun owners’ ability to transport their licensed firearms. Three gun owners and the firearms group are challenging a New York City law that prohibits individuals from transporting an unloaded firearm that is locked in a container to a shooting range or a second home beyond city limits.

AMERICAN PRISONER - AND 'PAWN': The brother of an American man being held by the Russian government on suspicion of espionage told Fox News on Tuesday "there’s no way" his sibling is a spy. Rather, he's being used as a “pawn" ... Speaking to Fox News' Martha MacCallum on "The Story," David Whelan said he believes Paul, his brother, is being set up.

"We haven’t had any official information from the Russian government about why Paul was arrested, how he was arrested, what he received as far as what they’re alleging he did for spying,” Whelan said. Paul Whelan, 48, a Marine Corps veteran, was arrested in Moscow last month on suspicion of espionage. He reportedly possessed a flash drive that contained "state secrets." It was not immediately clear whom Whelan would be spying for, as he was born in Canada to British parents before the family moved to the U.S.; he holds British, Canadian, American and Irish passports.



'COUNT YOUR BLESSINGS' - "I don’t usually give advice, but I think everyone should count your blessings. My family is tonight." – Bret Baier, on "Special Report", telling viewers how he and his family were doing after a car crash in Montana on Monday night. WATCH

Giuliani may be slowly dripping information to public to lessen shock of Mueller report: Judge Napolitano.

Boy, 10, kills himself after being bullied for wearing colostomy bag: mom.

Avenatti runs law firm like 'Ponzi scheme,' former client alleges in court filing.

Russell Baker, longtime NY Times columnist and host of ‘Masterpiece Theatre,’ dead at 93.

U.S. stocks close down on global growth worries, weak home sales.

Cost of the government shutdown could rival Trump's border wall.

CEOs worried about global growth, and they have a record of being right.

Sears 2.0 -- Is J.C. Penney next?

Oscars: Best Picture nominees and what they made.

