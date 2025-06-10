'Israel-Palestine Conflict' section of study guide for New York high schoolers draws outrage

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A New York State Regents Exam study guide intended for 10th graders is making the rounds on social media over its section on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. In the guide’s section on "Decolonization and Nationalism" — which happens to be Unit 10.7 — the section gives its definition of Zionism and includes notes on the United Nations Partition Plan and acts of terrorism.

The widely criticized guide calls Zionism an "example of extreme nationalism" and defines it as the "belief that Jews need a homeland in Palestine." Additionally, its example under the category of "Acts of Terrorism by Israel & Palestine" is "settler movement by Jews taking away land from Palestinians."

STUDENT CALLS OUT ELITE UNIVERSITY STAFFING AND COSTS BEFORE HOUSE JUDICIARY COMMITTEE

Half Hollow Hills Central School District Interim Superintendent Brian Conboy addressed the issue at a Board of Education meeting on Monday. He said that the material in question was neither created nor approved by the Social Studies Department or the district. He also noted that the material was created before Hamas’ Oct. 7 massacre.

"As planned and previously discussed, the HHH Social Studies Department will be meeting to conduct curriculum writing over the next two months to address these exact topics. Moving forward, all curriculum relating to these issues, both historical and modern, will be district-wide and vetted by an outside group of experts in the field," Conboy said. He assured parents that all teachers in Global Studies 10 would use "the same materials and language" on this topic next school year.

"On behalf of the district, I want you all to know that offensive and inaccurate materials such as this do not meet our standards of excellence and are not something we take lightly. We can and will do better moving forward," Conboy concluded.

JEWISH FAMILY'S PEACE SHATTERED AS NEIGHBOR IS ACCUSED OF HATE-FUELED ATTACK

The New York State Education Department (NYSED) Spokesperson JP O’Hare acknowledged the issue in a statement online and clarified that it "does not create or distribute curriculum or study guides." O’Hare also said NYSED would "continue to monitor and take appropriate action as needed."

In response to a Fox News Digital request for comment, O’Hare seemed to take a swipe at critics, saying NYSED takes "issue with anyone attempting to cloak misinformation in the guise of combating antisemitism. That’s not advocacy, it’s manipulation."

Despite the school district and NYSED statements on the issue, the study guide has drawn backlash from both sides of the aisle with Rep. Ritchie Torres, D-N.Y., and Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., condemning the academic materials.

FEDERAL JUDGE SIDES AGAINST JEWISH STUDENTS WHO SUED UPENN OVER ANTISEMITISM

Torres said the guide "demonizes Zionism" while failing to "label as extreme the anti-Zionist ideology that inspired the October 7th massacre—the belief that Jews should be violently expelled from the land of Israel."

"Anti-Israel indoctrination under the guise of academic instruction is one of the pathologies of modern education," Torres wrote in a post on X.

Stefanik — who some believe is preparing to launch a bid for New York governor — slammed N.Y. Gov. Kathy Hochul and Democrats.

"This New York State Regent Exam is a disgraceful example of the rampant and persistent indoctrination of our children in the K-12 education system perpetrated by radical far-left Democrats," Stefanik said in a statement to Fox News Digital. She also posted a similar message on X, claiming the "aging antisemitism in New York is appeased and promoted by Kathy Hochul and her failing antisemitic NY Democrat Party."

AUBURN BASKETBALL COACH ACCUSES CARVILLE OF SPREADING ‘HATRED’ WITH STATEMENTS ABOUT JEWISH DONORS

In response to a Fox News Digital request for comment on the study materials, Hochul's office said that the NYSED was responsible for the Regents Exam. However, they also noted Hochul's repeated condemnations of antisemitism and actions taken to combat it, including convening "the first-ever summit on antisemitism in education."

Touro Institute on Human Rights and the Holocaust Director Anne Bayefsky said that, "such indoctrination perpetuates antisemitism." She slammed the guide for teaching hate over "tolerance, respect and coexistence."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Anti-Zionism is a form of antisemitism because it teaches that Jewish self-determination is a wrong — instead of the realization of a basic human right. It is time to connect the dots between teaching hate inside the schools and the violence on our streets," Bayefsky told Fox News Digital.

As of this writing, the original source of the study guide remains unclear, with neither NYSED nor the school district attributing it to anyone in particular. According to Michelle Herman, a parent at Half Hollow Hills High School East, one teacher who distributed the material did not realize what was in it and has since apologized. Herman emphasized that she does not blame the teacher for the guide.