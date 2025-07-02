Fox News ‘Antisemitism Exposed’ Newsletter: From chanting hate to whining for pity

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News' "Antisemitism Exposed" newsletter brings you stories on the rising anti-Jewish prejudice across the U.S. and the world.

IN TODAY’S NEWSLETTER:

- Anti-Israel band plays victim after chanting ‘Death to the IDF’ during music festival

- Hamas offers bounties to kill US and local aid workers, group says

- Colorado woman, 82, injured in Boulder hate attack, dies

TOP STORY: British punk-rap duo Bob Vylan has shifted from chanting to whining after getting slammed for their performance at the Glastonbury music festival. In an Instagram post , the musicians declared that they’re being "targeted" after being criticized and having their visas pulled by the U.S. government for saying "Death to the IDF [Israel Defense Forces]," and other anti-Israel slogans during their set at the premier British music festival. "We are getting targeted for speaking up," the post stated.

VIDEO: Washington Times legal affairs report Alexandria Swoyer weighs in on the Trump administration's moves regarding Harvard. WATCH HERE:

PSYCHOTIC REACTION: Hamas terrorists are putting bounties on the heads of humanitarian workers trying to help the beleaguered people of Gaza, according to one aid group. The Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) said the terrorist group is offering money to anyone who kills or injures the organization’s workers.

HATE CLAIMS ANOTHER VICTIM: Colorado prosecutors on Monday upgraded the charges against the alleged Boulder terror suspect following the death of an 82-year-old Karen Diamond, who was injured by Molotov cocktails in the June 1 attack. Mohamed Sabry Soliman — a 45-year-old illegal immigrant from Egypt — is accused of trying to kill members of a group gathering to support the hostages held in Gaza by Hamas.

PUNKS UNWELCOME: David Marcus on the Trump administration's strong move against antisemitism and why Marco Rubio's State Department knows how to fight back.

GUEST EDITORIAL: Rabbi Marc Schneier, president of The Foundation for Ethnic Understanding, warns that New York's Jewish community faces a much greater threat from Zohran Mamdani than simply having a bad mayor.

QUOTE OF THE WEEK: "The targets of Hamas’ brutality are heroes who are simply trying to feed the people of Gaza in the middle of a war." - statement from Gaza Humanitarian Foundation on reports that Hamas has placed bounties on aid workers.

