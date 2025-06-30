DAVID MARCUS: Team Trump just made a bold stand against hatred

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

In one of the most easily justifiable decisions in recent memory, the Trump administration has revoked the visas of the English punk duo "Bob Vylan," in response to their disgusting call to murder members of the Israeli Defense Force during the Glastonbury music festival this weekend.

Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau took to X on Monday, saying, "The (State Department) has revoked the US visas for the members of the Bob Vylan band in light of their hateful tirade at Glastonbury, including leading the crowd in death chants. Foreigners who glorify violence and hatred are not welcome visitors to our country."

From the stage, the lead singer (both band members are named Bobby Vylan – go figure) chanted "Death, Death to IDF," to an adoring crowd of wealthy progressive useful idiots who shelled out upwards of $500 bucks a ticket for this Hamas hootenanny.

STATE DEPARTMENT PULLS VISAS FOR BRITISH BAND BOB VYLAN, FOLLOWING ‘DEATH TO THE IDF’ CHANTS AT GLASTONBURY

The most generous interpretation of Vylan’s blatant call to violence, which is still horrendous, is that he only meant that active-duty members of Israel’s army should be murdered, but given that almost every Israeli has served in the IDF, it could certainly mean murdering all Israelis.

We are under absolutely no obligation as a nation to invite people to come and lecture our citizens about how we need more anti-Jewish violence.

This October, Bob Vylan was set to bring their eclectic mix of punk, rap, and incitement to violence against Jews to New York City but thankfully, the Trump administration isn’t letting that happen.

Critics will argue that barring these babbling buffoons from American stages is a violation of the principles of free expression, but there are limits to free expression, especially when it comes from foreign agitators seeking to sow chaos.

Image 1 of 3 next

Image 2 of 3 prev next

Image 3 of 3 prev

Even during the Ellis Island period from the 1880s to 1920, the most liberal and open immigration regime in our nation’s history, anarchists were among the very few groups, along with the sick, who were barred entry.

UK PUNK-RAP DUO SPARKS OUTRAGE WITH ANTI-ISRAEL CHANTS AT MAJOR MUSIC FESTIVAL

The architects of immigration policy at the end of the 19th century had seen the turmoil and bloodshed wrought by anarchists in Europe, and they wanted no part of it at home.

Is it so different now? As we watch terrorist-supporting immigrants swarm Europe, creating their own no-go zones of Sharia law and rape gangs, shouldn’t we keep that as far from our shores as possible?

Just as the anarchists of 1900 brought violence and bombings in their wake, so too, virulent and violent anti-Israeli rhetoric has just recently led to the murder of two young Israelis in Washington, D.C., a firebombing of Jews in Boulder, Colorado, and an arsonist setting Jewish Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro’s house ablaze.

TRUMP ADMINISTRATION PROMISES JUSTICE FOR SLAIN ISRAELI COUPLE IN DC SHOOTING

We are under absolutely no obligation as a nation to invite people to come and lecture our citizens about how we need more anti-Jewish violence.

This is also not a matter of artistic exchange between competing national ideologies.

When the Ukraine War broke out there were legitimate questions about whether Russian artists and athletes should be invited to events in the West, but last I checked, no ballerina or gymnast ever shouted "Death to the IDF" from the stage or balance beam.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE FOX NEWS OPINION

On Sunday, the British Broadcasting Service apologized for its live airing of Bob Vylan’s Glastonbury Jew hatred, saying, "The antisemitic sentiments expressed by Bob Vylan were utterly unacceptable and have no place on our airwaves." I’ll go one better, they have no place anywhere in the United States of America.

The Trump administration’s efforts to combat antisemitism, including telling these punk rock jokers to stay in England or go to Iran, could not be more timely.

For years, the hard left has used explicit calls for violence and justified them as fighting for the oppressed, even today, zany Zohran Mamdani, the Democrats’ socialist nominee for mayor of New York City, refuses to condemn the phrase "Globalize the Intifada."

Make no mistake, two Jewish kids about to get engaged were gunned down in cold blood in our nation’s capital by the globalizing of the intifada, and if Mamdani can’t condemn it then their blood is on his hands, too.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

But for his part, President Trump is making it clear that calls for violence against Jews will not be acceptable under his watch, and his administration has shown real courage in combating antisemitism on college campuses, and now in our concert halls.

Many American Jews are tired of sitting back while being told that explicit calls for violence against Israel are not antisemitism, in Donald Trump they have a powerful ally who will not accept the euphemisms or lies of the global anti-Israel left.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM DAVID MARCUS