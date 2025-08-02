Expand / Collapse search
Ohio

Fourth arrest announced as investigation into violent Cincinnati brawl continues

Dominique Kittle is facing aggravated riot and assault charges

Rachel Wolf By Rachel Wolf Fox News
Fugitive unit ‘actively pursuing’ capture of 3 charged in association with violent Cincinnati attack Video

Fugitive unit ‘actively pursuing’ capture of 3 charged in association with violent Cincinnati attack

Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval and Police Chief Teresa give updates on suspects involved in the viral attack on ‘The Story.’

A fourth arrest has been made in connection with a violent Cincinnati brawl that took place on July 26 as authorities continue to hunt down suspects.

Dominique Kittle is facing charges of aggravated rioting and misdemeanor assault, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Department website. Kittle made his first court appearance on Saturday morning, where his bond was set at $150,000. His attorney stated on the record that Kittle suffers from paranoid schizophrenia.

The other suspects arrested so far in connection with the incident have been identified as Jermaine Matthews, Montianez Merriweather and Dekyra Vernon.

Dominique Kittle arrested

Dominique Kittle is the fourth person to be arrested in connection to a violent brawl that took place in Cincinnati on July 26.

DOJ, FBI INVESTIGATE BRUTAL CINCINNATI ASSAULT CAPTURED IN VIRAL VIDEO

"Let me be clear, there is no place for violent crime in Cincinnati, whether it's fight or gun violence, we will pursue those responsible and we will hold them accountable no matter who they are, period," Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval said at a news conference on Friday.

Sen. Bernie Moreno, R-Ohio, told Fox News’ Martha MacCallum that the mayor’s response to the violent incident was "way too little." He also knocked Pureval for being in Canada when the incident occurred. 

"No apology, no atonement, no atonement for the fact that under the mayor's leadership, we're down anywhere between 110 to 300 police officers. There's no atonement for the fact that when police do arrest criminals, the judges and prosecutors basically give them a slap on the wrist and send them on their way. The police are doing the best they can in Cincinnati. They're the heroes every day. But nice words don't mean anything unless you have actual actions. This is way too little response," Moreno said.

Split image of Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval and a street brawl

Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval (left) and a photo of the July 26 street brawl in downtown Cincinnati. (Fox News Digital; X/@Anthea06274890)

CINCINNATI MAYOR MISSING DURING VIRAL ASSAULT CRISIS AS GOP SENATOR SLAMS ABSENCE, SETS DEADLINE FOR ACTION

The brawl took place between Elm and Fourth Streets and videos of the beatdown quickly went viral on social media. The footage showed a mob attacking two people, including a woman who was knocked unconscious while bystanders filmed.

Ohio Republican gubernatorial candidate Vivek Ramaswamy spoke with the woman, who he identified as Holly.

"She’s a single working mom who went to a friend’s birthday party. It’s unconscionable that there were no police present in that area of Cincinnati on a Friday night, or even an ambulance to take her to the hospital," he said. "Hard-working Americans shouldn’t have to worry for their safety when they have a good time in our cities."

Cincinnati street beat-down

A fight broke out on Friday night in downtown Cincinnati, leaving several people injured. (X/@Anthea06274890)

POLICE IDENTIFY MULTIPLE SUSPECTS IN BRUTAL CINCINNATI STREET FIGHT: 'CRUEL AND ABSOLUTELY UNACCEPTABLE'

Cincinnati Police Chief Teresa Theetge later revealed that out of the approximately 100 people who witnessed the incident or were involved in the fight, only one called law enforcement.

"That is unacceptable to not call the police," Theetge said. "Traffic was horrendous. People saw this. They were fighting in front of traffic. Why didn't people call us?"

During a news conference on Friday, Theetge called the brawl "an act of violence that shook us all." She also vowed that all those involved in the attack would be held accountable, and reiterated her call to the public to alert law enforcement when they see violence taking place.

Cincinnati Police Chief Teresa Theetge

Cincinnati Police Chief Teresa Theetge speaks at a press conference about early Saturday morning’s viral beatdown in downtown Cincinnati on Friday, Aug. 1, 2025. (Fox News Digital)

"Trust me when I say this: had the Cincinnati Police Department been notified in real time, our officers would have responded with urgency and force to protect life," Theetge said at the news conference on Friday.

The FBI and the Justice Department have confirmed an open federal investigation into the beatdown.

"The FBI has been and will continue closely coordinating with the Cincinnati Police Department on this matter," the federal law enforcement group told Fox News Digital on July 30.

Rachel Wolf is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital and FOX Business.