Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Alaska

Alaska woman convicted of murdering her court-appointed supervisor, police say

Keith Huss, 57, was found dead Sept. 29, 2020, at a rest area

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten Fox News
Published
close
Family of murdered woman reacts to Biden commuting killer's death sentence: ‘So frustrating!’ Video

Family of murdered woman reacts to Biden commuting killer's death sentence: ‘So frustrating!’

Donna Major’s husband, Danny Major, and daughter, Heather Turner, join ‘The Ingraham Angle’ with reaction to President Biden commuting several federal death sentences.

A woman in Alaska was convicted of murdering her court-appointed supervisor, police said.

Keith Huss, 57, was found dead Sept. 29, 2020, at a rest area in Hope, Alaska, the state’s Department of Law said in a release. 

On Dec. 23, a jury convicted 39-year-old Sarah Dayan of first- and second-degree murder and several other crimes.

HUSBAND CHARGED IN PREGNANT PHYSICAL THERAPIST WIFE'S MURDER AFTER GIVING POLICE A DIFFERENT STORY

Keith Huss

Keith Huss, 57, was found dead Sept. 29, 2020, at a rest area in Hope, Alaska, the state’s Department of Law said. (Legacy.com)

Authorities say Huss was found at the Turnagain Pass rest area, prompting a police investigation. He had been shot four times with a .45-caliber pistol and had been struck by a vehicle, police said.

Further investigation revealed Huss had been appointed by a judge to be Dayan's third-party custodian, a condition of her release on bail.

Authorities said Huss was last seen picking up Dayan from jail with a plan to drive to Anchorage to work at Huss' food truck.

Sarah Dayan

Sarah Dayan was found guilty of first- and second-degree murder and several other crimes. (Alaska Department of Law)

A manhunt for Dayan was initiated, and she was apprehended Oct. 1, 2020.

Authorities said Dayan acquired a .45-caliber pistol after her release from jail.

Police also observed damage to Dayan's vehicle that was "consistent with it having been used to strike Mr. Huss," police said.

"A review of Mr. Huss’s bank account revealed that Dayan had used his bank account to purchase items for herself and had transferred hundreds of dollars from his bank account to hers after his death," police said. 

FIANCÉ OF TEACHER FOUND WITH 20 STAB WOUNDS SUGGESTS WHAT LED TO HER 'SUICIDE'

Police also linked Dayan to a series of vehicle thefts in Seward and the burglary of a cabin.

Keith Huss

Keith Huss' murder was investigated by the Alaska State Troopers’ Alaska Bureau of Investigation, with Sgt. Mark Pearson as lead investigator. Seward police also assisted in the investigation. (Legacy.com)

FOLLOW THE FOX TRUE CRIME TEAM ON X

Tyler Jones of the Office of Special Prosecutions said he hopes the conviction gives the Huss family closure.

"We are thankful that a jury held Sarah Dayan accountable for her crimes. We hope that Keith’s loved ones are able to obtain some closure in light of this verdict," Jones said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Dayan is being held without bail pending sentencing and faces 15 to 99 years in prison.

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. 

Story tips and ideas can be sent to sarah.rumpf@fox.com and on X: @s_rumpfwhitten.