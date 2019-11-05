'Florida man’ browser extension pokes fun at Trump, Sunshine State

President Trump has become the ultimate "Florida man."

The 45th president — a born-and-bred New Yorker — announced Thursday he's moving his official residence from New York City to Palm Beach, Fla., citing the way he's been treated in the Empire State by the Democratic politicians in charge at the city and state levels.

Palm Beach is the location of Trump's Mar-a-Lago club, which he's used frequently as a getaway during his presidency.

To commemorate the East Coast address change, Comedy Central's "The Daily Show" created a browser extension that changes all references of Trump's name to "Florida man." The phrase "Florida man" has become an infamous descriptor for males involved in all sorts of crazy or absurd news in the Sunshine State (yes, "Florida woman" exists, too). An Internet meme that's spawned all sorts of social media offshoots, it's typically used at the start of headlines and stories about crazy events that, for some reason, keep happening in Florida.

Using the extension on Google Chrome and Firefox, Trump's Twitter handle becomes "@realFloridaMan" instead of his signature @realDonaldTrump."

"Florida man is the 45th and current president of the United States," the president's Wikipedia page reads with the extension. "Florida man was born and raised in the New York City borough of Queens, and received a B.S. degree in economics from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania."

But Trump isn't the only target of the replacements. Because one of the president's sons also bears his name, Donald Trump Jr., the browser extension works on him, too.

Below are some of the more amusing examples of the "Florida man" extension in action.