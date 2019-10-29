Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Florida
Published

Florida man dressed as Trump at Halloween fair allegedly punched in face by 14-year-old

Nicole Darrah
By Nicole Darrah | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for Oct. 29Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for Oct. 29

Fox News Flash top headlines for Oct. 29 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

A Florida teen showed her apparent disdain for President Trump when she allegedly punched a man who was dressed up as the commander in chief at a Halloween fair over the weekend, according to authorities.

The 14-year-old girl walked up to the man, who was standing on line with his family Saturday night for a haunted house at the Collier County Fairgrounds, and punched him in the jaw, officials said.

CALIFORNIA MAN ACCUSED OF VANDALIZING VEHICLES IN DONALD TRUMP MASK

The girl then allegedly laughed and ran back to a group of friends, the Naples Daily News reported, citing the Collier County Sheriff's Office.

A man who was dressed as President Trump at a Halloween fair in Florida on Saturday says he was punched in the jaw by a 14-year-old.

A man who was dressed as President Trump at a Halloween fair in Florida on Saturday says he was punched in the jaw by a 14-year-old. (REUTERS/Carlo Allegri)

The Trump fan told authorities he approached the teen to ask her why she did that, and a deputy later questioned the 14-year-old and her parents.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Investigators said that "the sole motivation was to strike 'Trump'," and a county school system employee reportedly told officials the incident was filmed and posted to Instagram.

The teen was charged with misdemeanor battery.

Nicole Darrah covers breaking and trending news for FoxNews.com. Follow her on Twitter at @nicoledarrah.