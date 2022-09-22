Expand / Collapse search
Florida
Florida Chick-fil-A employee who stopped carjacking throws out first pitch at Minor League Baseball game

Mykel Gordon was working at a Chick-fil-A in Fort Walton Beach, Florida, when he rushed to assist a woman as a man tried to steal her car

Elizabeth Pritchett
By Elizabeth Pritchett | Fox News
A Florida Chick-fil-A employee credited with saving a woman from what would have been a carjacking earlier this month was recognized for his good deed by a Minor League Baseball team Thursday.

Mykel Gordon, a Fort Walton Beach native, threw out the first pitch Thursday for the Pensacola Blue Wahoos before game two of the team's playoff series against the Montgomery Biscuits.

The Chick-fil-A employee was working inside the restaurant's Fort Walton Beach location last Wednesday when he heard a woman yelling for help outside.

    Mykel Gordon throws out the first pitch at the Pensacola Blue Wahoos games on Sept. 22, 2022. (Pensacola Blue Wahoos/Facebook)

    Mykel Gordon shakes hands with Pensacola Blue Wahoos player after throwing out first pitch at the Sept. 22, 2022 game. (Pensacola Blue Wahoos/Facebook)

    Mykel Gordon, the Chick-fil-A employee who saved a woman from a would-be carjacking, waves to the crowd at the Pensacola Blue Wahoos game on Sept. 22, 2022. (Pensacola Blue Wahoos/Facebook)

    Mykel Gordon, the Chick-fil-A employee honored for his heroic actions during an attempted carjacking, prepares to throw out the first pitch at the Pensacola Blue Wahoos game. (Pensacola Blue Wahoos/Facebook)

FLORIDA CHICK-FIL-A EMPLOYEE SAVES 'SCREAMING' WOMAN WITH A BABY IN WOULD-BE CARJACKING

According to the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office, the woman was pulling an infant out of her car when a man approached her with a stick and demanded she give him her keys.

He then took the keys from her waistband, opened the car door and got inside.

Gordon's heroic actions led to the immediate arrest of the man, who was charged with battery and carjacking with a weapon.