5 Hollywood arrests of 2023

They say crime doesn't pay – especially if you can earn a living starring in movies or performing on stage.

However, even stars run into legal trouble.

Here are five Hollywood arrests that made the headlines in 2023.

ARMIE HAMMER SPEAKS OUT AFTER PROSECUTORS ANNOUNCE HE WON'T BE CHARGED IN SEX ASSAULT CASE

Jonathan Majors

New York City police arrested Marvel star and "Creed III" actor Jonathan Majors in March for allegedly assaulting and harassing his ex-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari, in the back of a cab.

At the end of the trial in December, jurors found him guilty of most of the charges but cleared him of assault causing intentional injury and aggravated harassment. Marvel Studios cut ties with Majors, who is due to be sentenced in February, when he faces up to a year in jail.

Majors claimed he was the victim in the incident, and Jabbari testified that the night of the attack, she drank so much she threw up.

She also accused him of slapping her head, twisting her arm and breaking her finger. Prosecutors revealed text messages from Majors dissuading Jabbari from going to the hospital for an earlier head injury.

Sam Haskell

Los Angeles police arrested Sam Haskell IV, the son of a Hollywood movie producer and beauty queen actress, in November after he allegedly threw his wife's headless torso in a dumpster and killed her parents, whose remains have not yet been found.

HOLLYWOOD HEADLESS TORSO SUSPECT SAM HASKELL CHARGED WITH MURDERS OF WIFE, HER PARENTS

He is the 35-year-old son of Sam Haskell III, known now for producing Christmas movies with the likes of Dolly Parton and a former talent agent to A-listers including her and George Clooney.

The elder Haskell was also the longtime CEO of the Miss America pageant, but he resigned after a scandal after leaked emails showed him disparaging former winners.

Haskell IV faces three murder charges in Los Angeles. He is being held without bail at a Los Angeles county jail.

A homeless man found remains believed to belong to his 37-year-old wife, Mei Haskell, in a dumpster while searching for cans and bottles. He is also charged in the deaths of her parents, Goashan Li, 72, and Yanxiang Wang, 64, who moved to the U.S. from China to be closer to the couple's three sons.

Gigi Hadid

A July visit to the Cayman Islands landed model Gigi Hadid behind bars on marijuana charges.

According to her spokesperson, the drugs were legally purchased in New York with a valid medical license, and she was legally cleared to use them in the Caymans.

She pleaded guilty, paid a $1,000 fine and went back to vacationing.

Bam Margera

Pro skater and former "Jackass" star Bam Margera surrendered to Pennsylvania police earlier this year in connection with a domestic violence incident involving his brother.

BAM MARGERA'S MOM OPENS UP AS PENNSYLVANIA POLICE SEARCH FOR TROUBLED REALITY STAR: 'WE ALL LOVE HIM SO MUCH'

Margera, who has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder and has publicly struggled with drugs and alcohol, allegedly punched his brother in the face in April, injuring his nose and his eardrum.

As part of his bail terms, the judge ordered him to submit to drug and alcohol screening.

Tiffany Haddish

California police arrested the comedian Tiffany Haddish on DUI charges after a performance at the Laugh Factory in November.

Police in Beverly Hills allegedly found her passed out in the driver's seat of her running car around 5:45 a.m. on Nov. 24. She had been on stage just hours earlier.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

She had a similar charge in Atlanta in 2022.

Fox News' Lauryn Overhultz and The Associated Press contributed to this report.