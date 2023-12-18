'Creed' actor Jonathan Majors convicted of assaulting his former girlfriend

A jury convicted Jonathan Majors of assaulting his former girlfriend.

The Marvel and "Creed III" actor, 34, was found guilty of assault and harassment. He was also acquitted of a different assault charge and of aggravated harassment.

The charges stemmed from a dispute between Majors and his girlfriend, Grace Jabbari, that began in the backseat of a chauffeured car and spilled into the streets of Manhattan one night last March. Jabbari testified about the "substantial" pain she suffered after he allegedly assaulted her in the backseat of a cab this spring.

The New York district attorney charged Jonathan Majors with multiple counts of assault and harassment following his arrest in the alleged domestic dispute.

In documents obtained by Fox News Digital at the time, Majors was charged with two counts of assault in the third degree, aggravated harassment in the second degree, attempted assault in the third degree and harassment in the second degree.

Police responded to a 911 call in the Chelsea neighborhood of Manhattan, and upon a preliminary investigation, determined Majors assaulted a 30-year-old woman.

Throughout the trial, he maintained that he was the victim of their confrontation.

