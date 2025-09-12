Expand / Collapse search
Crime

FBI running 'same playbook' as Boston Marathon bombing in Kirk killer manhunt, retired agent explains

The method is designed to protect both the investigation and public safety

Stepheny Price By Stepheny Price , Michael Dorgan Fox News
Trump remembers Charlie Kirk: He was truly a good person, wanted to help young people Video

Trump remembers Charlie Kirk: He was truly a good person, wanted to help young people

President Donald Trump remembers the life of Charlie Kirk on Fox & Friends after the assassination of the Turning Point USA co-founder.

President Donald Trump on Friday said that a suspect in the Charlie Kirk assassination had been captured, ending a tense two-day manhunt after the FBI had circulated video and images of the suspect but withheld his name.

Jason Pack, a retired FBI supervisory special agent, told Fox News Digital that the strategy was intentional — designed to protect both the investigation and public safety — and it mirrored the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing probe.

Pack said withholding the suspect’s identity can help generate stronger public tips by focusing attention on confirmed images rather than unverified names.

"You need biometrics, records and independent confirmation before you hang a name on a suspect. That protects the public and the case," Pack said. "Same playbook we used in Boston. Show the public what you are certain about to trigger quality tips and hold what is not yet courtroom-ready."

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox at press conference with FBI director after Charlie Kirk assassination, alongside suspect image

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox speaks at a press conference alongside FBI Director Kash Patel after the assassination of political activist Charlie Kirk, as investigators circulate images of the suspect. (Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images; FBI)

ARREST MADE IN CHARLIE KIRK ASSASSINATION AT UTAH UNIVERSITY EVENT

Pack said withholding a name is crucial until investigators have a positive ID that meets a prosecutable threshold and until all notification steps are handled.

The FBI also withheld names during the Boston Marathon bombing investigation, when the Tsarnaev brothers were first known through images, and in the 2020 Nashville Christmas Day bombing, when DNA testing was used to confirm the suspect's identity before authorities made an announcement.

"In Nashville, we had the person’s ID and suspected who he was a couple of days before," Pack said. "But we wanted to make sure through DNA and forensic testing that it was the person and not someone whose wallet had been stolen. So we had to wait for confirmation at least initially."

Authorities said Kirk’s killer wore Converse sneakers, which drew widespread attention in surveillance footage.

A split image showing Charlie Kirk speaking moments before his death and cellphone video showing a dark-clad figure on a rooftop nearby

This split image shows Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk speaking moments before his assassination and a still from cellphone video showing a dark-clad figure on a rooftop nearby. (@Doug_Zimmer1/X, Tess Crowley/The Deseret News via AP)

COMPLETE COVERAGE OF CHARLIE KIRK 

"Footwear alone does not define tradecraft," Pack said. "Some offenders choose non-tactical shoes to blend on sidewalks, move quietly, or to misdirect. It could be comfort, availability, or deliberate disguise. Investigators will weigh gait, wear patterns and outsole marks against any scene impressions, not just the brand."

A $100,000 reward for information on the killer was announced as law enforcement sought the public’s help. 

Utah Governor Spencer Cox alongside FBI Director Kash Patel at a press conference in Orem, Utah

Utah Governor Spencer Cox speaks alongside FBI Director Kash Patel at a press conference regarding the assassination of Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah, on Thursday, September 11, 2025. (Julia Bonavita/Fox News Digital)

Pack explained that reward figures are not set according to a rigid formula — they are adjusted depending on the level of threat to the community, the urgency of the case and the funding available from law enforcement and partner agencies.

In this case, with a gunman at large after a high-profile political assassination, officials opted for a high figure up front to generate leads quickly, he said.

"There was a lot of pressure on law enforcement," Pack said. "They wanted to get it right."

Stepheny Price is a Writer at Fox News with a focus on West Coast and Midwest news, missing persons, national and international crime stories, homicide cases, and border security.
