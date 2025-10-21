Expand / Collapse search
©2025 FOX News Network, LLC.

Illegal Immigrants

US Marshal, illegal alien shot in Los Angeles immigration operation

Federal agents opened fire after suspect allegedly rammed vehicles in escape attempt, both hospitalized

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
A U.S. Marshal and an illegal immigrant were both shot Tuesday in Los Angeles during an immigration enforcement operation, Fox News has learned. 

Federal agents surrounded and boxed in someone in a vehicle. The driver allegedly rammed federal vehicles in an attempt to escape, sources within U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) told Fox News. Federal agents opened fire. One U.S. Marshal was struck in his hand by what initially appeared to be a bullet ricochet, sources said. 

The illegal immigrant was struck in the elbow. Both were taken to a hospital and were expected to survive. 

This story is a developing news story. Please check back for updates. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.
