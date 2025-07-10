Fatal skydiving accident in Illinois claims life of 40-year-old after divers collide midair

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

One skydiver is dead and another was injured after a midair collision Wednesday in Ogle County, Illinois, caused both divers' canopies to collapse as they hurtled toward the ground.

Just before 7 p.m. the Ogle County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a skydiving incident involving an "uncontrolled descent" in Rochelle, Illinois.

When deputies arrived, they found a 40-year-old man in a parking lot with significant injuries, according to a news release from the sheriff's office.

The unidentified man was taken to Rochelle Community Hospital by firefighters, and was later pronounced dead, officials said.

A second skydiver involved in the incident was found at Koritz Field–Rochelle Municipal Airport, and taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The extent of the second diver's injuries is unclear.

Officials said the preliminary investigation indicates the two skydivers collided midair, and both of their canopies collapsed.

Reserve parachutes were deployed, but the collision led to the "uncontrolled descent" of one of the skydivers, according to the release.

The incident remains under investigation by the Ogle County Sheriff’s Office in coordination with federal authorities.

The skydiving incident comes less than two weeks after a small skydiving airplane carrying 15 people crashed at a New Jersey airport.

Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) officials said a Cessna 208B was taking off from Cross Keys Airport in Monroe Township on July 2 when it slid off the end of the runway, Fox News Digital previously reported.

Five people were injured and taken to the hospital, according to the report. There were no fatalities.

The cause of the plane crash has not yet been released.

Fox News Digital's Louis Casiano contributed to this report.