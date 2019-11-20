Ex-Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh indicted on federal charges related to self-published children's books

Former Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh is facing federal charges related to what prosecutors say was a plot to enrich herself through sales of her self-published children’s book series, according to a grand jury indictment made public Wednesday.

Pugh, 69, is expected to self-surrender to U.S. Marshals Thursday before her first court appearance before U.S. District Judge Deborah K. Chasanow, according to a news release announcing the charges.

Former Baltimore city employees Gary Brown Jr. and Roslyn Wedington pleaded guilty to related charges, it was also revealed Wednesday.