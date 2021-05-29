Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

US
Published

Eastern US to face severe thunderstorm and flooding threats for Memorial Day weekend

Low temperatures extending across the Northeast, Central Plains, Midwest and Ohio Valley

By Julia Musto | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for May 29Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 29

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Much of the Eastern U.S. is in for a soggy Memorial Day weekend, with below-average temperatures sweeping the Central and Eastern states.

Severe weather conditions will extend over the Plains and East Coast, bringing additional thunderstorms and showers to the regions, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

'NOTHING LOOKS GOOD' PREPARING FOR SUMMER WILDFIRE SEASON

Thunderstorms and the threat of damaging winds, large hail and isolated tornadoes are expected on Saturday in the Central High Plains as thunderstorms move over Eastern Colorado to Western Texas through the holiday

FILE - In this March 20, 2021 file photo, Amtrak workers perform tunnel repairs to a partially flooded train track bed, in Weehawken, N.J. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

FILE - In this March 20, 2021 file photo, Amtrak workers perform tunnel repairs to a partially flooded train track bed, in Weehawken, N.J. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

The threats shift south on Sunday into Southeastern New Mexico and Southwestern Texas, with flash flooding possible over portions of the Southern High Plains. 

The NWS Weather Prediction Center issued a slight risk of excessive rainfall over the High and Southern Plains on Saturday and Sunday, as well as for far South-Central Kansas.

A frontal boundary stalling along the East Coast will impact the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast through early Monday with showers, locally heavy rain and a "stiff northeast wind." 

NATIONAL WEATHER FORECAST: SEVERE STORM THREAT REMAINS WHILE EAST TO COOL OFF OVER MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND

Coastal Flood Watches and advisories are in effect from Long Island, N.Y. to the Delmarva Peninsula.

NWS said that a low-pressure system is expected to develop along the frontal boundary and head towards New England on Monday, leading to drier Memorial Day for residents of the Mid-Atlantic. 

However, low temperatures are also bringing a chill to the region, the Northeast, the Central Plains, the Midwest and several areas of the Ohio Valley.

TSA braces for holiday crowds as travel ramps up ahead of Memorial DayVideo

To the north, temperatures in the early mornings are anticipated to dip low enough for freeze and frost worries in the Upper Midwest and Great Lakes area on Saturday. 

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

And yet, excessive heat warnings and heat advisories have been issued across California's interior Sacramento Valley and Northern San Joaquin Valley for Sunday and Monday.

Throughout the Desert Southwest and the Golden State's Central Valley, temperatures are forecast to reach the high 90s and even triple digits on Sunday.

Julia Musto is a reporter for Fox News Digital. You can find her on Twitter at @JuliaElenaMusto.

Your Money