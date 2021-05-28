Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Weather
Published

National weather forecast: Severe storm threat remains while East to cool off over Memorial Day weekend

Midwest also seeing some freeze warnings

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean | Fox News
close
National weather forecast for May 28Video

National weather forecast for May 28

Fox News senior meteorologist Janice Dean has your FoxCast.

Following a very active day for severe weather, the storm and flooding threat through Friday extends from the Central Plains to the Mid-Mississippi River Valley. 

While hot temperatures continue for many across the East, cooler air pushing into the Northern Plains will spread into the Great Lakes and the East as the weekend progresses.    

The national forecast for Friday, May 28. (Fox News)

The national forecast for Friday, May 28. (Fox News)

A few freeze warnings and frost advisories are even in effect in the Upper Midwest.  

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

Expected rainfall on Memorial Day. (Fox News)

Expected rainfall on Memorial Day. (Fox News)

Once the latest round of severe storms wraps up by Friday night, the weekend into Memorial Day will be quiet for most.  

A few rounds of rain across the Northeast and especially southeastern New England starting Friday night could cause some localized flooding. 

Janice Dean currently serves as senior meteorologist for FOX News Channel (FNC). In addition, she is the morning meteorologist for FNC’s "FOX and Friends" (weekdays 6-9AM/ET). She joined the network in January 2004. She is the author of several books. Her latest is "Make Your Own Sunshine." Click here for more information on Janice Dean.

Your Money