Durham probe making progress

MAKING PROGRESS - Special Counsel John Durham’s investigation has "accelerated," and more people are "cooperating" and coming before the federal grand jury than has previously been reported, a source familiar with the probe told Fox News. Continue reading …



DEFUND IN REVERSE - As the defund-the-police movement spread across the country in 2020, school resource officers budgets were slashed and many officers were removed from hallways. Nearly two years later, that’s beginning to change. Continue reading …

HALFTIME RECAP - Monday’s episode of CNN’s "New Day" featured a segment that discussed the Super Bowl Halftime Show and what it could mean for the Black Lives Matter movement, with one guest claiming it was a "bad day." Continue reading …



TRUMP’S TRUISM – Fox News host Tucker Carlson said in Monday’s monologue for "Tucker Carlson Tonight," if you watch Donald Trump closely over his four years in office, and we did, it became pretty clear the more outlandish the claim Trump happened to be making, the more likely it was to be true. Continue reading …

BAPTISM ERROR? - A priest has resigned from a Catholic Church in Phoenix, Arizona, after it was determined he incorrectly performed thousands of baptisms for decades by changing one word. Continue reading …

DEMS DURHAM DILEMMA - Democrats who once pushed to protect then-special counsel Robert Mueller to ensure that his Russia investigation would continue without interference sang an entirely different tune when the Trump administration appointed John Durham as special counsel to continue investigating the origins of that same Russia probe. Continue reading …

AOC’S TAKE ON CRIME - Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., tied the increase of thefts in New York City to the expiration of the child tax credit at the end of the year, according to an interview published on Monday. Continue reading …

ANTHONY WEINER DODGES - Disgraced ex-politician Anthony Weiner dodged questions whether he had changed, much to the surprise of "Hannity" host Monday. Continue reading …

POLITICAL BLOODBATH? - The 2010 midterms were a historically bad year for Democrats … This year’s midterms mirror the challenges Democrats faced in 2010. Continue reading …

PUTIN’S PLAN - Many in the West have opined that Russian President Vladimir Putin likely must be doing "something" of significance. But according to Russian foreign policy insider Dmitry Suslov, Russia's moves are going according to plan. Continue reading …

KT McFARLAND - Hitler’s propaganda chief, Joseph Goebbels, once said "If you tell a lie big enough and keep repeating it, people will eventually come to believe it." That’s exactly what Hillary Clinton’s campaign staff did during her run for the presidency in 2016. They hacked into then-candidate Donald Trump’s network server hoping to discover a nefarious Trump-Russia connection. They didn’t find anything because there was never anything to find. But never mind, they would simply make something up. Continue reading …



DAVID MARCUS - Ottawa – On the ground in Ottawa the trucker protest in the shadow of the nation’s Parliament building looks like none in recent memory. Continue reading

SEN. JOHN THUNE, REP. STEVE SCALISE - We have dedicated much of our careers to fighting and overturning heavy-handed government mandates. One thing we’ve learned over the years iswhen Democrats have power in Washington, they typically use it to impose freedom-restricting rules, whether it be on small businesses, family farmers or innovators. But we’ve never seen Democrats try to regulate the behavior of toddlers – until now. Continue reading …

CHARLES E. STANLEY JR - On the evening of March 26, 1943, my dad was a lonely Army Friday night, and most of his fellow aviation students were out on the town blowing off steam. He had opted to attend this religious retreat instead. Continue reading …

EMILY SEIDEL - Last year, President Joe Biden signed into law the American Rescue Plan (ARP) — a nearly $2 trillion bill sold as a critical boost to a flagging economy, allegedly "focused on what people need most." In hindsight, opponents were right about the bill — and the legislators who supported this wasteful and damaging deficit spending should be accountable. Continue reading …

ROOFTOP REVELATIONS: DAY 86 - James Highsmith, the head of Project H.O.O.D.’s Violence Prevention Team, appeared on an earlier Rooftop Revelation to discuss how his team’s efforts prevented as many as 50 retaliation killings a month. Afterward, many readers sent in emails, wanting to know in more detail how the program worked. So, on the 86th day of his 100-day rooftop vigil to raise funds for a building to house the Project H.O.O.D. community center, Pastor Corey Brooks invited Highsmith back to continue their conversation. Continue reading …

CONSUMER PAIN - Wholesale prices likely accelerated again in January as strong consumer demand and pandemic-related supply-chain snarls continued to fuel the highest inflation in decades. Continue reading …

EDUCATION SCORECARD - WalletHub compared all 50 U.S. states based on 18 measurements such as share of adults aged 25 and older with at least a high school diploma, quality of school system, blue ribbon schools per capita, public high school graduation rate and NAEP Math & Reading test scores. Continue reading …

BIDEN’S ECONOMIC LEDGER - The U.S. economy under President Biden plunged to an all-time low, according to the Heritage Foundation’s annual Index of Economic Freedom. Continue reading …

HOUSEWIVES ACCUSATION- Jen Shah, a star on "Real Housewives of Salt Lake" and her assistant have been accused of running a telemarketing scheme that federal prosecutors say took advantage of hundreds of "vulnerable, often elderly, working-class people," The Salt Lake Tribune reported. Continue reading …

OBSCURED BY MASK - Eugene "Ed" Norton, a Korean War veteran from Reading, Massachusetts, suffered several bruising injuries to his face and head inside his local gym after the mask he had to wear due to COVID mitigation measures rode up on his face and obscured his vision — causing him to fall. Continue reading …

MEADOW’S LARK – Jamie-Lynn Sigler, who played Meadow Soprano on the show that ran from 1999 to 2007, helped Chevrolet recreate the opening sequence to "The Sopranos" to tout its all-electric Chevy Silverado. Continue reading …

ROGAN IN CNN CROSSHAIRS - CNN has been leveling significant attacks at podcast star Joe Rogan for months, suggesting he be fired for past remarks and even comparing some of his past rhetoric to the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. Continue reading …

‘GREEN VALENTINES’ - Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady shared their Valentine’s Day gifts on social media Tuesday -- picking the same gift for each other. Continue reading …

The 'Gutfeld! panel roasted celebrities and public officials who didn't wear masks at the Super Bowl while children remain masked in schools. Watch now …

SpaceX will send billionaire Shift4 Payments founder Jared Isaacman back to space as part of a series of missions dubbed the Polaris Program. Isaacman, who funded and served as commander of SpaceX's Inspiration4 flight in September, has agreed to purchase three additional private spaceflights, including Starship's first fully crewed mission. Click here for the story behind the image …

"We now know that the Clinton campaign paid a tech firm to infiltrate the servers at Trump Tower and then later infiltrate the servers at the Trump White House, in other words, illegally spying on a presidential candidate."

- SEAN HANNITY

