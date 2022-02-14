Jamie-Lynn Sigler talks 'The Sopranos' Super Bowl 2022 commercial, reveals how she celebrated 'epic moment'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Jamie-Lynn Sigler is sharing how she celebrated "The Sopranos" commercial that aired during the 2022 Super Bowl.

The star, who played Meadow Soprano on the show that ran from 1999 to 2007, helped Chevrolet recreate the opening sequence to "The Sopranos" to tout its all-electric Chevy Silverado.

In the ad, Sigler is seen in the driver’s seat instead of the Sopranos patriarch played by the late James Gandolfini.

After the commercial ran, the 40-year-old actress took to her Instagram Story.

'THE SOPRANOS' HAS DRAWN A YOUNGER AUDIENCE IN RECENT YEARS — HERE'S THE THEORY WHY

"I watched that all by myself in a hotel room because I'm here for work," Sigler began. "But what does one do to celebrate such an epic moment in their life?"

"Order two desserts obviously," Sigler added before panning to the sweet treats.

Ahead of the ad, Sigler spoke about how "exciting" it was to reunite with her "Sopranos" co-star, Robert Iler. Iler played Sigler's on-screen brother, A.J.

"Robert and I are still best friends. We're so close. ... What we experienced together was very unique," Sigler told People magazine. "'The Sopranos' was a once-in-a-lifetime thing in many ways. It was 10 years of our lives, and we were kids, and we grew up on that show, and so this just takes you right back. We couldn't have asked for a cooler experience."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Of stepping into Gandolfini's role, Sigler said: "Whenever we do anything with ‘Sopranos,’ your first thought is always Jim."

"He was, particularly, Robert and I's biggest supporters and biggest fans, so there were many mentions of him," she explained.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"His presence was very much felt throughout it all, of course, because anything we ever do having to do with ‘Sopranos,’ he is there," she noted. "And just the thought of that opening sequence with him, it's so iconic. He always drove that Chevy Suburban everywhere. It's how we close our eyes and picture Tony Soprano."

The Associated Press contributed to this report