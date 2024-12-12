Drones' reign of terror gripping Americans reaches fever pitch and more top headlines

Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...

TOP 3

1. Biden commutes 1,500 jail sentences.

2. Dem governor walks back Trump criticism.

3. Malibu wildfire forces Hollywood stars to evacuate.

MAJOR HEADLINES

THE ‘MOTHERSHIP’ – SUV-sized drones take center stage as their reign of terror grips Americans. Continue reading …

FAMILY FIRST? – Cops probe whether loyalty outweighs viral flirting image of accused Ivy League killer. Continue reading …

SWIPE RIGHT – First Democratic senator joins Trump’s social media platform with unexpected post. Continue reading …

CRUDE MOVE – State outraged at federal oil lease sale setup being 'fitting finale' for Biden presidency. Continue reading …

TURNED OFF – The word taking over social media — and the science behind why we feel it. Continue reading ...

--

POLITICS

'LAND OF THE LAWS’ – How Trump’s tackling a 2024 voter issue and fixing the problem ‘now.' Continue reading …

FACEBOOK FRIENDS – Trump's inaugural fund receives $1 million donation from Mark Zuckerberg's Meta: report. Continue reading …

'DRAIN THE SWAMP' – Sen. Ernst launching series of bills to move federal workers out of DC. Continue reading …

‘STAR’ STRUCK – Trump looking to tap ex-intel chief for position 'high up' in his administration. Continue reading …

Click here for more cartoons…



MEDIA

SPENDING SPREE – Biden's Education Department spent over $1 billion on DEI grants: Report. Continue reading …

'WARNING’ SHOT – Elizabeth Warren accused of justifying murder in defense of entitled suspect. Continue reading …

'RECKONING' – Van Jones scorches Harris for giving Democrats 'freedom' from ‘having to run anything in Washington DC.’ Continue reading …

‘JUSTICE FOR VOTERS’ – Tiffany Henyard defiant after losing nomination, claims voter suppression. Continue reading …

OPINION

REBEKAH KOFFLER – Don't expect any US-Russia rapprochement on Trump’s watch. Continue reading …

RILEY GAINES – Is the Supreme Court going to let women's sports die? Continue reading …

--

IN OTHER NEWS

REWIND – UFC star puts resurfaced LeBron James video under a microscope over Diddy remarks. Continue reading …

TRANSIT TERROR – Man arrested after found carrying loaded shotgun on metrobus in America's capital. Continue reading …

AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ – Test yourself on frozen firsts, Santa scholars and constitutional achievements. Take the quiz here …

LEGEND SPEAKS – Drew Brees discusses Saints’ disappointing season, Sean Payton’s rebound. Continue reading …

STUNNING FIND – Ancient object is discovered on a family trip. See video …

WATCH

JIMMY PATRONIS – Florida's chief financial officer launches bid for open House seat at Trump’s urging. See video …

DAN DAKICH – Security concerns growing among star athletes after latest high-profile home break-in. See video …





