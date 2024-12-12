Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Crime

Man arrested on DC Metrobus for fare evasion found carrying loaded shotgun: police

The loaded gun allegedly found on Gerald Evans was reported stolen out of Prince George's County, Maryland

Elizabeth Pritchett By Elizabeth Pritchett Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for December 11 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for December 11

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A man arrested in Washington, D.C., for boarding a Metrobus without paying the fare was found to be carrying a loaded shotgun, according to the Metro Transit Police Department.

The man, identified by FOX 5 DC as 30-year-old Gerald Evans, was confronted by plain-clothes bus enforcement officers after he allegedly got on an X2 route bus without paying at around 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

When officers attempted to issue Evans a citation for fare evasion, he allegedly refused to provide identification and was placed under arrest.

The loaded shotgun was found hidden under Evans' coat when he was searched during the arrest, police said.

DC METROBUS ATTACK: 2 ADULTS ARRESTED IN BRUTAL ASSAULT ON WOMAN WHERE BUS DRIVER FAILED TO ACT

Gerald Evans mugshot

Gerald Evans, 30, allegedly had a loaded shotgun on him when Metro Transit Police arrested him on a Washington, D.C., Metrobus for not complying when issued a citation for fare evasion. (FOX 5 DC)

Evans was charged with possession of a prohibited weapon, carrying a dangerous weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of unregistered ammo, fugitive from justice and fare evasion.

The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority told FOX 5 that Evans' arrest was "an example of fare enforcement in action."

Metrobus sign

Gerald Evans, 30, was arrested by Metro Transit Police after he didn't comply with officers when they tried to issue a citation for fare evasion. (JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

DC BUSINESS OWNER SLAMS CITY LEADERS FOR OUT-OF-CONTROL CRIME: 'LACK COURAGE' TO 'BE MORE AGGRESSIVE'

The gun found in Evans' possession had been reported stolen out of Prince George's County, Maryland, according to FOX 5.

Loaded shotgun found on Metrobus rider arrested for evading fare

Metro Transit Police in Washington, D.C., allegedly found a loaded shotgun on Gerald Evans, 30, during his arrest. (Metro Transit Police/X)

It was also reported that he had an open felony warrant for theft out of Anne Arundel County, Maryland.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Metro Transit Authority announced in November that it would be cracking down on those evading bus fares after previously stating that nearly 70% of riders don't pay for their trip.