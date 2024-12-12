Man arrested on DC Metrobus for fare evasion found carrying loaded shotgun: police

A man arrested in Washington, D.C., for boarding a Metrobus without paying the fare was found to be carrying a loaded shotgun, according to the Metro Transit Police Department.

The man, identified by FOX 5 DC as 30-year-old Gerald Evans, was confronted by plain-clothes bus enforcement officers after he allegedly got on an X2 route bus without paying at around 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

When officers attempted to issue Evans a citation for fare evasion, he allegedly refused to provide identification and was placed under arrest.

The loaded shotgun was found hidden under Evans' coat when he was searched during the arrest, police said.

DC METROBUS ATTACK: 2 ADULTS ARRESTED IN BRUTAL ASSAULT ON WOMAN WHERE BUS DRIVER FAILED TO ACT

Evans was charged with possession of a prohibited weapon, carrying a dangerous weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of unregistered ammo, fugitive from justice and fare evasion.

The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority told FOX 5 that Evans' arrest was "an example of fare enforcement in action."

DC BUSINESS OWNER SLAMS CITY LEADERS FOR OUT-OF-CONTROL CRIME: 'LACK COURAGE' TO 'BE MORE AGGRESSIVE'

The gun found in Evans' possession had been reported stolen out of Prince George's County, Maryland, according to FOX 5.

It was also reported that he had an open felony warrant for theft out of Anne Arundel County, Maryland.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Metro Transit Authority announced in November that it would be cracking down on those evading bus fares after previously stating that nearly 70% of riders don't pay for their trip.