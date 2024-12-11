Fetterman slams legal cases against Trump, Hunter Biden in first Truth Social post: ‘Cases were both bulls---'

Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., made a serious social media splash on Tuesday, becoming the first Democratic U.S. senator to post on President-elect Donald Trump’s platform, "Truth Social."

In addition to using a platform derided by most liberals, Fetterman turned heads with his claim: a condemnation of the legal cases against both Trump and President Biden’s son, Hunter Biden.

The lawmaker’s post read, "My first truth. The Trump hush money and Hunter Biden cases were both bulls---, and pardons are appropriate. Weaponizing the judiciary for blatant, partisan gain diminishes the collective faith in our institutions and sows further division."

Along with the statement, Fetterman shared a screenshot of a recent MSNBC.com headline, which stated, "Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg responds to Trump’s motion to dismiss hush money case.

That piece reported Bragg’s pushback to the president-elect’s motion to dismiss the hush money case in which he was convicted on 34 felony counts earlier this year. The judge in the case, Judge Juan Merchan, had indefinitely postponed Trump’s sentencing date following his Election Day victory in November.

Bragg wrote to Merchan that Trump's request to dismiss goes "well beyond what is necessary to protect the presidency and would subvert the compelling public interest in preserving the jury’s unanimous verdict and upholding the rule of law."

Fetterman’s post also came after Biden’s controversial pardoning of his son last week. The pardon applied to offenses against the U.S. that Hunter Biden "has committed or may have committed" from Jan. 1, 2014 to Dec. 1, 2024, and covered the illegal firearm and tax-related felonies that he was convicted of following prosecution by the DOJ.

Many within the president’s own party, along with prominent media outlets like The Washington Post and The New York Times, opposed this pardon.

In the statement announcing the younger Biden’s pardon, the president stated that his son was "unfairly" targeted by the Department of Justice, a sentiment Fetterman agreed with in his Truth Social post.

Fetterman made the same point during an episode of "The View" last week, telling the co-hosts, "I think it's undeniable that the case against Hunter Biden was really politically motivated. But I also think it’s true that the trial in New York for Trump, that was political as well, too. Now, in both cases, I think a pardon is appropriate."

The senator continued, stating that Americans have less faith in its institutions because of these cases.

"And I really think collectively, you know, America’s confidence in these kinds of institutions has been damaged by these kinds of cases, and we cannot allow these kinds of institutions to be weaponized against our political opponents, and it’s very clear both trials were politically motivated and weaponized on the other side."

Fetterman's team did not immediately reply to Fox News Digital's request for comment.