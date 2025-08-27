Maryland mother killed when 4 teens in stolen car slam into her and her child

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A young mother was killed, and four juveniles are in police custody following a crash in Maryland involving a stolen car, authorities said.

The stolen car was first spotted Tuesday afternoon by Seat Pleasant Police officers, and "An officer followed the vehicle from a distance to avoid alerting the driver while awaiting the arrival of the Prince George’s County Police Department helicopter unit," a press release said.

"A short time after, the on-duty commander directed the officer to disengage from any further attempts to follow the vehicle. As the officer returned toward the city, he came upon a two-car collision involving that stolen vehicle at the intersection of Sheriff Road and Martin Luther King Jr. Highway," the release said.

The victim of the deadly crash has only been identified as being 30 years old, according to FOX 5 DC. Police told the local TV station that the passenger pulled from the car was between 4 and 8 years old.

That child sustained non-life-threatening injuries, Seat Pleasant police said.

"The suspect vehicle contained four juvenile males, three of whom sustained injuries and were transported to a nearby hospital," the department said. "All four juveniles are in police custody."

Police said during a press conference at the scene that the juvenile suspects' ages range between 15 and 17.

"Us as a community, as parents, we need to make sure that we’re holding our young folks accountable," Seat Pleasant Police Department Acting Chief Cedric Heyward said in a statement.

The investigation into the cause of the crash continues.