Maryland

Maryland mother killed when 4 teens in stolen car slam into her and her child

Four juveniles aged 14-17 now in police custody after two-car collision on Sheriff Road

Pilar Arias By Pilar Arias Fox News
Four teens in police custody following deadly crash that claimed life of Maryland mother Video

Four teens in police custody following deadly crash that claimed life of Maryland mother

One mother was killed, one child was hurt, and four juveniles are in custody following the crash on Aug. 26, 2025, police explained on the scene. (Credit: WTTG)

A young mother was killed, and four juveniles are in police custody following a crash in Maryland involving a stolen car, authorities said.

The stolen car was first spotted Tuesday afternoon by Seat Pleasant Police officers, and "An officer followed the vehicle from a distance to avoid alerting the driver while awaiting the arrival of the Prince George’s County Police Department helicopter unit," a press release said.

"A short time after, the on-duty commander directed the officer to disengage from any further attempts to follow the vehicle. As the officer returned toward the city, he came upon a two-car collision involving that stolen vehicle at the intersection of Sheriff Road and Martin Luther King Jr. Highway," the release said. 

The victim of the deadly crash has only been identified as being 30 years old, according to FOX 5 DC. Police told the local TV station that the passenger pulled from the car was between 4 and 8 years old.

MULTIPLE FATAL CRASHES LINKED TO ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS SPARK ARRESTS ACROSS US IN RECENT DAYS

Deadly Maryland crash claims mother's life

The crash that claimed the life of a 30-year-old mother in Prince George's County, Maryland on Tuesday afternoon.  (FOX 5 DC)

That child sustained non-life-threatening injuries, Seat Pleasant police said. 

"The suspect vehicle contained four juvenile males, three of whom sustained injuries and were transported to a nearby hospital," the department said. "All four juveniles are in police custody."

BALTIMORE POLICE CONDUCTING HOMICIDE INVESTIGATION AFTER MASS SHOOTING VICTIM DIES FROM INJURIES

Deadly crash in Maryland police tape

Police say four juveniles were in a stolen car that struck another car that a mother and child were in, killing her on Aug. 26, 2025.  (FOX 5 DC)

Police said during a press conference at the scene that the juvenile suspects' ages range between 15 and 17. 

"Us as a community, as parents, we need to make sure that we’re holding our young folks accountable," Seat Pleasant Police Department Acting Chief Cedric Heyward said in a statement.

Aerial Maryland crash view

An aerial view of the Maryland crash on Aug. 26, 2025, that left a mother dead, child injured and four juveniles in custody.  (FOX 5 DC)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The investigation into the cause of the crash continues. 
