Fauci: Americans may 'just have to deal with' more COVID boosters

He was responding to a question asking if Americans should expect yearly booster shots

National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director Dr. Anthony Fauci said that Americans will "just have to deal with" the prospect of getting more coronavirus booster shots.

Fauci made the statement on Sunday morning and said that the level of protection that the current coronavirus booster shots give to individuals will have to be monitored closely over the next several months.

"If it becomes necessary to get yet another boost, then we’ll just have to deal with it when that occurs," Fauci said.

The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director also said that he's "hoping" that a third mRNA shot will give longer-lasting protection.

FAUCI SAYS FAMILIES SHOULD 'ASK,' 'MAYBE REQUIRE' COVID VACCINE FOR HOLIDAY GUESTS BEFORE INDOOR CELEBRATIONS

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, responds to questions by Senator Rand Paul during the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC on July 20, 2021. (Photo by J. Scott Applewhite / POOL / AFP) (Photo by J. SCOTT APPLEWHITE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images) 

"I’m hoping from an immunological standpoint that that third shot of an mRNA and the second shot of a J&J will give a much greater durability of protection than just the six months or so that we’re seeing right now," Dr. Fauci said.

He added that it's possible that the booster shot could "dramatically" increase the level of protection.

WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 01: Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and the Chief Medical Advisor to the President, speaks with guests after U.S. President Joe Biden delivered remarks to commemorate World AIDS Day at the White House on December 01, 2021 in Washington, DC. Biden announced the launch of the new National HIV/AIDS Strategy which aims to accelerate efforts to end HIV in the United States by 2030. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

"It's tough to tell because the third shot of an mRNA could not only do what we absolutely know it does, is it dramatically increased the level of protection. But from an immunological standpoint, it could very well increase the durability of protection by things that you can't readily measure by the level of antibodies that you might have a maturation of the immune system that would prolong the durability,"  Dr. Fauci said.

OMICRON VARIANT ‘ALMOST CERTAINLY’ LESS SEVERE THAN DELTA, FAUCI SAYS

Dr. Fauci was responding to a question from ABC's George Stephanopoulos asking if Americans should expect yearly booster shots.

For the time being, however, "official requirements" for being fully vaccinated are not changing.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, responds to questions by the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC on July 20, 2021.. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, Pool)

"For official requirements, it’s still two shots of the mRNA and one shot of the J&J for the official determination of what’s required or not."

