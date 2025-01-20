Donald Trump to be sworn in as the 47th president and more top headlines

Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...

Special Inauguration Day Coverage: Tune in to Fox News Channel today at 11:30am ET as Donald Trump is sworn into office.

TOP 3

1. Trump begins ‘remarkable’ comeback today.

2. Trump's 200 executive actions on day one.

3. Elitist snowflakes melting over Trump's inauguration.

MAJOR HEADLINES

WELCOME BACK – Trump vows to 'act with historic speed' after presidential inauguration that brings redemption. Continue reading …

‘SOUTHBOUND AND DOWN’ – Sheriff's friendly advice to illegal immigrants as Trump moves back into the White House. Continue reading …

APPLE PICKING – Trump teases extensive US investment by world's most valuable company. Continue reading …

STARS ALIGN – Kid Rock gives an explanation for why celebrities are now openly supporting Trump. Continue reading …

IT TAKES A ‘VILLAGE’ – Trump breaks out signature dance moves on stage with disco group. See video ...

POLITICS

SOARING TRIBUTE – Major US airport could be renamed after Donald Trump. Continue reading …

SERVE AND PROTECT – Law enforcement on high alert today after two foiled attempts on Trump’s life just months ago. Continue reading …

RANT NOT OVER – AOC spends eve of inauguration talking about Trump on social media. Continue reading …

CA$HING IN – Melania Trump launches her own cryptocurrency meme coin days after President-elect takes industry by storm. Continue reading …

MEDIA

CLEAR COMMUNICATION – White House reporters reflect on covering reclusive Biden. Continue reading …

THAT'S A ‘RAP’ – Liberals fume as Snoop Dogg changes tune on Trump, performs at pre-inauguration event. Continue reading …

REALITY CHECK – Trump takes swipe at ABC presidential debate moderator over crime rates fact-check. Continue reading …

TIKTOK UNBLOCKED – Gen Z are rushing to thank Trump for coming to their rescue. Continue reading …

OPINION

SPEAKER MIKE JOHNSON – Every American should root for President Trump’s success. Continue reading …

GOV. SARAH HUCKABEE SANDERS – Republican governors can't wait for Trump to unleash prosperity in the states. Continue reading …

IN OTHER NEWS

SKULLCAPS, ROBES, BIBLES – How the Supreme Court swears in new presidents. Continue reading …

SUITE VICTORY – Inauguration hotel package with eye-popping price tag sells out. Continue reading ...

AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ – Test yourself on groundbreaking gadgets, Southern staples and more. Take the quiz here …

BIG NAMES – Walmart, Apple, Amazon and other CEOs attending Trump's inauguration events. Continue reading …

BYE, BYE, ‘DRY’ – Woman's family and friends refuse her 'Dry January' requests. See video …

WATCH

DONALD TRUMP – This is our victory, not mine. See video …

JESSICA TARLOV – DC is very much alive ahead of Trump's inauguration. See video …





FOX WEATHER

