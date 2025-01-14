Republican governors can't wait for Trump to unleash prosperity in the states

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration will be one of the most transformational moments in our nation’s history. Not the mainstream media, not the political establishment, not even an assassin’s bullet could stop Donald J. Trump. On inauguration day, I’ll be in Washington representing the great state of Arkansas, cheering as Trump puts his hand on the Bible, takes his oath of office, and becomes our nation’s 47th president.

For Republican governors around the country, this moment couldn’t come soon enough.

The last four years of the Biden-Harris presidency have been disastrous for our country. Where that administration failed, governors have had to step up – on the economy, the border and public safety. We are ready to have a partner and a fighter back in the White House.

BIDEN DHS EXEMPTED THOUSANDS OF IMMIGRANTS FROM TERROR-RELATED ENTRY RESTRICTIONS IN FY 2024

Not long after I took office in 2023, Biden’s border crisis reached its peak, with thousands of illegal immigrants crossing into our country daily. Arkansas joined other Republican-led states to send National Guardsmen to the southern border to assist our friends in Texas. I traveled there that summer to thank our guardsmen and get a firsthand look at the Biden border crisis.

What I saw and heard was heartbreaking: National Guardsmen were sweating it out in temperatures exceeding 100 degrees, enough fentanyl was flowing across our border to stop every American’s heart many times over, and the migrants – whom President Joe Biden was purportedly helping – were often dying of exhaustion in the desert.

We will soon have a president who takes border security seriously. Republican governors stand in lockstep with the incoming president, ready to get violent illegal immigrants out of our states and keep our country secure.

Biden’s failures extend to the economy as well. Under his reckless tax-and-spend policies, prices rose more than 20% nationwide. For everyday items like eggs, milk, rent and gas, inflation has crippled American families.

As governor, I go into communities around our state and meet with people who really cannot afford those kinds of price increases: the mom who has to skip her own dinner just so her kids don’t go hungry, the restaurant owner who has to let employees go because food costs are up so much, the family that can’t take a vacation this summer because gas prices are so expensive.

My administration has cut taxes three times to give these families relief, and I am working to responsibly phase out Arkansas’ personal income tax entirely. But for families that need assistance today, Trump can deliver. He’s promised to cut taxes for hardworking middle-class families and – more importantly – he promised to slash the wasteful spending that drove inflation in the first place.

What I’m most excited for in a new Trump administration: the American people will finally have a leader in the White House again. Biden took an antagonistic attitude toward state leaders who dared to disagree with his administration.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE FOX NEWS OPINION

He tried to rewrite Title IX, allowing men to take women’s scholarships and forcing boys into girls’ locker rooms. Arkansas sued his administration and won – but we really shouldn’t have to fight the federal government on such commonsense issues.

Biden’s EPA was notorious for its regulatory overreach. His bureaucrats, operating on computer screens in Washington, tried to regulate factories and businesses in Arkansas out of existence based on shoddy projections and twisted research. Arkansas sued the federal government again. It will be great to have a president who actually understands how to run a business making decisions about some of our state’s biggest employers.

In education, healthcare and other major federal spending priorities, the Biden administration was far more interested in enforcing partisan politics than getting help to Americans in need. Trump will put the federal government’s focus back on the people.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Around this time eight years ago, my husband Bryan and I were frantically packing up our house in Little Rock to move our family – including three small kids – to Washington so I could start my job in the first Trump administration. Today, I’m getting ready to go to Washington again, but as a sitting governor.

Times change, but my loyalty to President Trump hasn’t. I know that this president has never been better equipped or more ready to Make America Great Again – and I can promise that Republican governors will be by his side every step of the way.