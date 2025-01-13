Law enforcement on high alert for Trump inauguration after 2024 assassination attempts

Federal, state and local law enforcement officials are on high alert in Washington, D.C., ahead of President-elect Donald Trump’s Jan. 20 inauguration.

Thousands of officers and agents from the Department of Homeland Security, D.C.'s Metropolitan Police Department, U.S. Capitol Police, the FBI, U.S. Secret Service and the National Guard will be on duty.

White House inaugurations already typically see among the highest level of security, but this year’s event is guaranteed to see added scrutiny after multiple recent security incidents.

Just this month, a U.S. military veteran used fireworks and other items to explode a Tesla Cybertruck outside a Trump hotel in Las Vegas. U.S. Capitol police also arrested a man who attempted to set fire to a car near where mourners were paying respects to former President Jimmy Carter.

A POTENTIAL SECOND WITHDRAWAL FROM PARIS CLIMATE TREATY COULD LOOK DIFFERENT THAN FIRST US EXIT

That comes after two foiled attempts on the president-elect’s life while he was campaigning for a second term.

Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser touted confidence in law enforcement and told local residents during a press conference exactly a week before the event to brace for road closures.

Matt McCool, special agent in charge for the Secret Service's Washington Field Office, said of security preparations, "The Federal Aviation Administration will announce temporary flight restrictions in and around Washington, D.C."

The U.S. Coast Guard will communicate any maritime restrictions, which will also be linked to the inauguration website. Additional fencing and concrete barriers will supplement the fencing already around the Capitol for the election certification and President Carter's funeral.

He added that the amount of fencing that will be used for the event is more than any other designated National Special Security Event in the past.

David Sundberg of the FBI's Washington Field Office said the bureau was not tracking "any specific or credible threats" for Inauguration Day but urged people to remain vigilant.

Earlier this month, the National Guard said it would be sending 7,800 troops to the inauguration.

Metropolitan Police Chief Pamela Smith said city police officers will be joined by nearly 4,000 officers from across the country who volunteered to provide support on Inauguration Day.

DOGE REPS LAUNCH MEETINGS WITH FEDERAL STAFFERS IN EFFORT TO CUT GOVERNMENT WASTE: REPORT

Trump and Vice President-elect JD Vance will be taking their oaths of office on the west front of the U.S. Capitol on Monday.

Thousands of Americans are expected to be in attendance, all of whom will be screened by U.S. Secret Service and other law enforcement officials.

"All attendees will undergo screening. Designated checkpoints will be set up for members of the public interested in attending the inauguration," McCool said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Officials said last week they were bracing for nearly 250,000 ticketed attendees alone.

U.S. Capitol police asked people who will be present on Capitol grounds on Monday to refrain from bringing items like alcohol, bicycles, tripods, large bags, balloons and other things.