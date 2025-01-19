Liberals fume as one-time Trump nemesis Snoop Dogg performs at pre-inauguration ball

Snoop Dogg’s fans are ready to send him to the pound after the rapper performed at a Trump pre-inauguration ball despite once shooting the president-elect in a music video.

The "Gin and Juice" rapper found himself in the dog house after he lent his talents to the Crypto Ball in DC Friday, a black tie gala hosted by crypto currency organizations BTC Inc. and Stand With Crypto which was billed as a celebration of America’s first "crypto president" Donald Trump. The event was emceed by incoming administration crypto czar David Sacks.

The rapper can be seen on various social media videos working a turntable as he raps his classic hits such as "Drop it Like it’s Hot" and "Nothing but a ‘G’ Thang."

Many of Snoop’s fans were outraged by the betrayal, with one furious liberal posting that "It's time to throw @SnoopDogg in the dumpster with the rest of Trump's white supremacist, insurrectionist allies."

Incensed social media users swarmed the comments section on an Instagram video of the performance, saying Snoop Dogg "sold out" and calling the concert "embarrassing."

The "Doggfather’s" performance comes as a bit of a shock to many hip-hop observers, the rapper has had a ruff history with Trump and his supporters. Snoop Dogg was seen pointing a gun at a clown dressed as the president-elect in the 2017 music video for the song "Lavender" by the Canadian group BADBADNOTGOOD.

The "Sensual Eruption" rapper had threatened to "roast the f—k" out of any "Uncle Tom a— n---a" who performed for Trump’s inauguration in a video posted to his Instagram January 10, 2017, ten days before he took the oath of office.

Snoop Dogg has since had a change of heart, saying that he has "Nothing but love and respect for Donald Trump," in a Jan. 2024 interview with The London Times.

"He ain’t done nothing wrong to me. He has done only great things for me. He pardoned Michael Harris," the rapper said. Michael "Harry-O" Harris is the co-founder of Death Row Records and was serving 25 to life for drug trafficking and attempted murder until Trump pardoned him in Jan. 2021.

Conservatives on the other hand seemed to welcome Snoop into the fold, with Gen Z social media influencer and close friend to Barron Trump, Bou Loudon, posting "Welcome to MAGA, Snoop!" on X.