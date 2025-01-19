Lawmaker pushes bill to rename Nashville International Airport after Donald Trump

Travelers arriving in Music City may soon be greeted by Trump International Airport.

On Friday, Tennessee Republican State Rep. Todd Warner filed House Bill 217, which would rename Nashville International Airport to honor Trump.

The bill would require the metropolitan airport authority to take actions to execute the name change.

Those actions would include setting up new signage, changing registered trademarks with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), revising all existing contracts and legal documents to reflect the new name, and updating references with local, state and federal agencies.

HOUSE REPUBLICANS PUSH TO RENAME DC INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AFTER TRUMP

During the transition period, the bill states that the airport may operate business using its current name with the designation of "doing business as Trump International Airport" or "d/b/a Trump International Airport."

If passed, the bill would take effect on Jan. 1, 2026.

This is not the first time a lawmaker has pushed to rename an airport after Trump.

TRUMP 'EMBODIES WHAT BEING AN AMERICAN IS ALL ABOUT,' UFC'S DANA WHITE SAYS

Back in April 2024, a group of House Republicans also pushed to rename Washington Dulles International Airport in Virginia after Trump.

Rep. Guy Reschenthaler, R-Pa., the House GOP's chief deputy whip, introduced the bill, along with six cosponsors.

"In my lifetime, our nation has never been greater than under the leadership of President Donald J. Trump," Reschenthaler previously told Fox News Digital. "As millions of domestic and international travelers fly through the airport, there is no better symbol of freedom, prosperity and strength than hearing ‘Welcome to Trump International Airport’ as they land on American soil."

If passed, it would be the second D.C.-area airport named for a Republican commander in chief after Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Arlington, Virginia.

TRUMP SET TO PROCLAIM AMERICA'S COMEBACK IN SECOND INAUGURAL ADDRESS: 'ENTERING A GOLDEN AGE'

Rep. Barry Moore, R-Ala., previously told Fox News Digital that "it is only fitting that we would do the same for another one of our greatest presidents."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Ariz., also echoed Moore and said "I can see no more fitting recognition than naming both airports in our nation’s capital after America’s two best presidents: DCA after President Reagan and Dulles after President Trump."

Fox News Digital's Elizabeth Elkind contributed to this report.

Stepheny Price is writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. Story tips and ideas can be sent to stepheny.price@fox.com