Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...

YOUR ELECTION HUB: Track election results with real-time data, developments and analysis on races across the US.

TOP 3

1. Donald Trump projected to become the 47th president of the United States.

2. Trump vows to usher in 'golden age of America' after projected presidential triumph.

3. World leaders react to Trump's stunning political comeback.

MAJOR HEADLINES

TOP TAKEAWAYS – FOX News Voter Analysis: The issues Americans said were most important this election cycle. Continue reading …

TWISTS AND TURNS – FOX News Voter Analysis: How Trump regained the White House after projected win. Continue reading …

ELECTION NIGHT SURPRISES – Trump claims victory and Harris skips party. Continue reading …

‘TIRELESS CAMPAIGN’ – Reactions pour in after GOP challenger flips crucial Senate seat held by longtime Dem. Continue reading …

--

POLITICS

‘FULFILL THAT MISSION’ – Trump says life was spared to 'restore America to greatness' during victory speech. Continue reading …

BUCKING NEWSOM – Proposition 36 overwhelmingly passes in California, reversing some soft-on-crime policies. Continue reading …

ELEPHANT IN THE ROOM – Trump flips ‘blue wall’ state back to red. Continue reading …

‘BAIT AND SWITCH’ MEASURE – Florida voters say ‘No’ to abortion amendment that DeSantis pushed against. Continue reading ...

Click here for more cartoons…



MEDIA

‘I’M GONNA THROW UP' – Trump's projected victory doesn't go over well with liberal media. Continue reading ...

‘YOU WON FAIR AND SQUARE’ – Harris surrogate Mark Cuban concedes to Trump. Continue reading …

MEDIA MISS – Liberal pundits who confidently predicted Harris victory. See video ...

‘OPENLY FASCIST' – Liberals melt down after Florida voters reject abortion rights amendment. Continue reading ...

OPINION

MARK PENN – Trump's triumph sends major message. Continue reading …

JASON CHAFFETZ – How did Trump do it? Continue reading …

--

IN OTHER NEWS

WATCH – NBC panel questions if Dems made the right choice in pressuring Biden to step down. See video ...

OVERWHELMING SUPPORT – Amendments on noncitizen voting get approval in several states. Continue reading …

INVESTORS CELEBRATE – Trump's projected win sends Dow futures up 1,000 points. Continue reading …

HITCHHIKER'S GUIDE – The meaning of a Republican Senate. Continue reading ...

BABYDOG GOES TO WASHINGTON – West Virginia's Jim Justice flips Senate seat red. Continue reading …

-

WATCH



KELLYANNE CONWAY – ‘Rarely’ are there second chances ‘as big as this.' See video …

KAYLEE MCGHEE WHITE – Democrats have some real soul-searching to do. See video …

-



FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…













FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn









SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Entertainment (FOX411)

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning! We’ll see you in your inbox first thing Thursday.