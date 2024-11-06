Harris surrogate Mark Cuban concedes to President-elect Trump: ‘You won fair and square’

Harris surrogate and billionaire investor Mark Cuban conceded President-elect Donald Trump had won on election night, sending him congratulations through social media.

"Congrats @realDonald Trump. You won fair and square," Cuban posted on X shortly after Pennsylvania was called in the Republican nominee’s favor, leaving little path to victory for Vice President Kamala Harris.

"Congrats to @ElonMusk as well. #Godspeed," Cuban added to fellow billionaire Elon Musk.

MARK CUBAN TRIES TO 'CLARIFY' AFTER COMMENT ON 'THE VIEW' WIDELY SEEN AS INSULT TOWARD PRO-TRUMP WOMEN

The "Shark Tank" star recently insisted Musk, a staunch Trump supporter, wouldn’t be able to have a cabinet position in a Trump administration because of all the potential conflicts of interest related to his businesses.

Cuban came under fire last week after he claimed former President Trump wouldn’t campaign with women like former Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley because he doesn’t associate with "strong, intelligent women."

"Donald Trump, you never see him around strong, intelligent women. Ever," Cuban said. "It’s just that simple. They're intimidating to him. He doesn't like to be challenged by them, and, you know, Nikki Haley will call him on his nonsense with reproductive rights and how he sees and treats and talks about women. I mean, he just can’t have her around. It wouldn’t work."

Cuban later admitted his comments were a "mistake."

HARRIS SURROGATE MARK CUBAN TELLS CNBC HE'D WORK WITH TRUMP ADMINISTRATION IF ASKED

Last month, Cuban revealed he'd be willing to help Trump if Harris didn't win.

"If Trump wins, last time when he won, he asked me to help on health care, on PPE [personal protective equipment], I sat with Peter Navarro and helped him come up with a mask company and helped them grow. That was all domestic production. I’ll do the same thing. I’m America first," Cuban said on CNBC.

