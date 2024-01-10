DeSantis declares goalpost at FOX News town hall, DoD under fire over Austin ICU stay and more top headlines

Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. Subscribe now to get Fox News First in your email. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...



SETTING EXPECTATIONS – DeSantis moves the goalposts for Iowa caucuses at FOX News town hall. Continue reading …

‘HEADS TO ROLL’ – Media, Dems, Biden officials rip Defense Department for hiding Sec. Austin’s ICU stay. Continue reading …

CODE WORDS – Latest Epstein file drop shows Ghislaine Maxwell fought against searches of her email for hundreds of terms. Continue reading …

HEARTLAND'S SAFE HAVEN – Christian school to arm and train staff to protect students amid ‘threats on a regular basis.’ Continue reading …

CENTER STAGE – Trump in the hot seat at FOX News town hall tonight. Continue reading …

POLITICS

‘UNACCEPTABLE’ - White House under fire for housing migrants at national park. Continue reading…

CONTEMPT VOTE? – House Oversight, Judiciary to consider resolution to hold Hunter Biden in contempt. Continue reading …

‘REGULATORY ONSLAUGHT’ – Top energy group launches massive ad blitz, warns Biden's agenda may 'sow the seeds' for next energy crisis. Continue reading …

ZOOM ZOOM – Former NASCAR driver, GOP candidate gets endorsement from House speaker. Continue reading …

Click here for more cartoons…





MEDIA

‘GREENER PASTURES’ – Residents explain why Americans are ditching dense areas for this nature-rich state above all others. Continue reading …

‘WE WILL LOSE THIS’ – 'The View' co-host Joy Behar worries country will fall apart if media soft on GOP. Continue reading …

'DISCREDITING OUR WORK' – PragerU hits back at 'Meet the Press' hit piece. Continue reading …

‘HOLE IN THE PLANE’ – Alaska Airlines passenger shares terrifying story from ill-fated flight. Continue reading …









OPINION

DAN GAINOR – Disney, the mouse that roared became the mouse that bored. Continue reading …

CAROL ROTH – This 2024 mass data collection program has begun and the government is targeting your small business. Continue reading …

PRIMETIME

LAURA INGRAHAM – Kamala has a candle crisis. See video ...

JESSE WATTERS – We could be looking at one of the greatest landslides in American political history. Continue reading …

SEAN HANNITY – Sen John Barrasso endorses Trump for president. See video …

GREG GUTFELD – Dems say the biggest threat on Earth is the 'big orange monster man.' Continue reading …







IN OTHER NEWS

‘INVISIBLE STRING’ – Taylor Swift may have predicted Travis Kelce relationship. Continue reading …

‘NEVER TOO LATE – Surprising New Year’s resolutions from three seniors in NYC. Continue reading …

‘RECKLESS’ – Austin 'undermined' constitutional commitments with quiet mystery hospital treatment: expert. Continue reading …

‘BRACING FOR HIKES’ – Insurance rates set to surge higher. Continue reading …

TICKET TO RIDE – Caesar, a 13-year-old golden retriever, is treated to a wagon ride through the streets of his neighborhood – and appears to relish every second of it. See video …

WATCH

TED CRUZ – Biden and the Democrats just do not care. See video …

RAND PAUL – What Fauci says in public is largely a lie.See video …

FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…

THE LAST WORD

"A poll shows Donald Trump beating Joe Biden in Michigan by 12 points. Now, if polls like this hold, we're looking at one of the greatest landslides in American political history, which is why Democrats are desperate and are throwing a legal Hail Mary."

– JESSE WATTERS







FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn









SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Entertainment (FOX411)

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning! We’ll see you in your inbox first thing Thursday.