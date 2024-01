Read this article for free! Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

PragerU CEO Marisa Streit blasted NBC News after the Comcast-owned company aired what she called a "highly edited hit piece" on her "edutainment" company.

Streit believes PragerU, which creates educational videos promoting American values, offers an "alternative voice" to leftist-run institutions that she said focus on things such as diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI), critical race theory (CRT) and "the early sexualization of children."

"We don't want you indoctrinating our kids to hate our own country, or to hate one another, or to hate their own bodies. We don't want any of this Marxist education in our schools. And, at the very least, we want institutions kindergarten through college, to have an alternative, an option where, if they don't want to teach CRT and they want to teach an alternative, if they want to level the playing field, they have at least another turnkey educational piece that they can use, and that is essentially what PragerU is doing," Streit said.

"The reason why we're being attacked by the left is because the left has dominated this market for so long that now, where there is competition, especially in K-12, where they didn't see competition coming, now that competition is coming, they're losing their mind, and they're going to do whatever they can to attack us and make sure that they push us out of the schools," she continued. "This includes lying about us, fearmongering and discrediting our work."

Streit said NBC News is a recent culprit, as a lengthy "Meet the Press" feature story aired about PragerU last month that didn’t go over particularly well inside the online education company.

"NBC has become obsessed with PragerU," Streit said.

The story initially aired on "Meet the Press Reports," NBC’s streaming program, and a condensed version aired on "NBC Nightly News." Another recent headline on MSNBC’s website read "Florida partners with PragerU, which loves gaslighting Black people about racism," and Streit feels NBC News has bent over backwards to paint PragerU in a negative light for its liberal audience.

"Organizations like NBC are obsessed with race, and they are obsessed with DEI and CRT. If you watch the hit piece that they made about us, they spent 99% of the entire piece about race, even though PragerU makes hundreds of videos about all kinds of educational subjects," she added. "Somebody who was watching this NBC piece would think that PragerU is just about teaching racism."

Streit believes the media’s "obsession with DEI" is similar to other American institutions that have been "taken over by the left" and view everything through the lens of race.

"I think that they hate the fact that we say that we're colorblind, that we don't want to divide America based on race. They hate that. And so, because we're so bold, and we stand against it, we have become a target for them," Streit said.

Co-founder Dennis Prager and Streit recently published a 65-minute video criticizing every element of the NBC News "Meet the Press" segment. In the video, Prager and Streit said NBC aired a "highly edited hit piece," accused NBC News of taking them out of context and "lying by omission," and said NBC attempted to "smear" PragerU with the goal of "bringing it down."

Prager and Streit, who both sat down for interviews with NBC News, said their remarks were not aired in their entirety. Oklahoma Superintendent of Public Instruction Ryan Walters was also used as a pro- PragerU voice in the "Meet the Press" segment.

Prager and Streit also questioned why NBC News included mentions of bomb threats at Oklahoma schools and years-old footage of Prager’s radio show that they had felt had nothing to do with PragerU.

Prager and Streit recorded the interviews and have since published them in full, offering viewers a chance to see what NBC News omitted.

"If people ask me, especially here on my team, they say, ‘Why did we let NBC come in? They were obviously going to do a hit piece.’ And I say, ‘Look, my arms and doors are wide open. We want the world to hear what we have to say. Do we know that NBC is likely going to twist things into a pretzel? Yes. But I still have faith in Americans that when they watch this hit piece, they'll say something seems really strange,’" Streit said.

NBC News declined comment when reached by Fox News Digital.

"My goal is to expose these institutions that are so rotten and so corrupt, and to really shed a light on them and not run away from them and not shut the doors, but actually open the door, so there is more inquiry," Streit said.