JESSE WATTERS: We could be looking at one of the greatest landslides in American political history

JESSE WATTERS: Today, a poll shows Donald Trump beating Joe Biden in Michigan by 12 points. Now, if polls like this hold, we're looking at one of the greatest landslides in American political history, which is why Democrats are desperate and are throwing a legal Hail Mary.

Biden's prosecutor is asking the courts if he's allowed to charge Trump with a crime for challenging the election. The former president thought he'd show up to the hearing today. His defense team argued that the president commands the executive branch and his chief executive officer.

The Constitution empowers the president to execute and enforce the laws of the land. Now, after an unprecedented mail-In ballot election where rules were loosened on the fly and where the CIA, FBI and Big Tech colluded and deceived the American voter, Donald Trump had every right to exercise his power to enforce election law, pursue election fraud allegations along with recounts and legal challenges.