DC has murder-free week as AG Bondi touts 77 more arrests in federal takeover

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Washington, D.C.'s Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) confirmed to Fox News Digital on Thursday that there has not been a homicide in the city in more than a week.

"[T]here have been no recorded homicides in the city for the past week," said public information officer Michael Russo via email. "Our last recorded homicide was August 13th."

The homicide-free week comes after President Donald Trump's federalization of the D.C. police on Aug. 11, as federal law enforcement arrests skyrocket.

Attorney General Pam Bondi said on X Thursday morning that federal law enforcement made 53 arrests in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, and 24 more arrests were made by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

TOP LAW ENFORCEMENT AGENCY OFFERS CASH AWARDS FOR TIPS LEADING TO DC ARRESTS AMID TRUMP'S CRIME CRACKDOWN

"Our mission to make DC safe again isn’t slowing down," she said.

On Wednesday, federal law enforcement also seized 10 guns, and the U.S. Marshals Service helped recover a missing child, according to Bondi.

Since Trump federalized the D.C. police on Aug. 11 and called in National Guard troops to clean up the capital's streets – a controversial move that has caused fury among many of his political opponents – 630 people have been arrested in total, and 86 illegal guns have been confiscated.

Wednesday's 77 total arrests are a slight jump from Tuesday.

Bondi announced Wednesday that federal law enforcement had made 66 arrests the prior day, and that eight illegal weapons had been seized.

FBI Director Kash Patel provided further updates on X on Thursday morning.

"FBI joined federal partners in 31 more arrests last night," Patel said.

Those arrests included six illegal firearm recoveries, seven drug seizures, and charges including theft, assault with deadly weapon, drug offenses, assault on an officer and unlawful entry.

"This is a team effort across multiple federal partners — they’re working around the clock to get it done and your capital city is safer every day because of it," Patel said.

Proponents of Trump's latest move include the National Fraternal Order of Police Vice President Joe Gamaldi, who noted that local officers have been handcuffed by the city's leadership.

MS-13 GANG MEMBER ARRESTED IN DC AS BONDI TOUTS ADMIN'S 'EXTRAORDINARY' CRIME CRACKDOWN

"Their average homicide rate has doubled in the last 10 years. They used to average less than 100 homicides. Now they average over 200," Gamaldi said, a claim which is backed up by the city's own data.

"And it's because you have a radical element on that city council that has defunded their police. They have embraced revolving door criminal justice policies. And frankly, they treated the hardworking men and women of law enforcement in that town like crap. So, of course, they need help. You have to do something, otherwise it's going to get out of control."

Recent high-profile crimes leading up to the federalization include the brutal Aug. 3 beating and attempted carjacking of Edward Coristine, a former DOGE employee known as "Big Balls."

HUNDREDS ARRESTED AS TRUMP’S WASHINGTON, DC, CRIME CRACKDOWN HITS FULL STRIDE

Two juveniles from Maryland were arrested in the incident, and more suspects remain at large.

Before that, congressional intern Eric Tarpinian-Jachym , 21, was shot June 30 on the 1200 block of 7th Street, Northwest. He died a day later. He was a student at the University of Massachusetts - Amherst and was interning for Rep. Ron Estes, R-Kan.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Several people exited a vehicle and began firing shots. The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said Tarpinian-Jachym was not the target of the shooting.

Nobody has been arrested in connection with that killing.