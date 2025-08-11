Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Arizona

TikTok influencer's husband placed sports bet just before 3-year-old son drowned in family pool: police

Police recommended felony child abuse charges but prosecutors declined the case

Peter D'Abrosca By Peter D'Abrosca Fox News
close
Arizona police recommend felony count against father of 3-year-old body who drowned in pool Video

Arizona police recommend felony count against father of 3-year-old body who drowned in pool

The Chandler Police Department announced on July 15, 2025 that they had closed the investigation into the death of 3-year-old Trigg Kiser, who drowned in his family's pool in May 2025. (FOX 10 Phoenix)

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

At the time TikTok influencer Emilie Kiser's son drowned at the family's Chandler, Arizona, home in May, her husband Brady Kiser's attention was "divided," according to a police report. 

The report revealed that before Brady Kiser found the couple's son Trigg, 3, unresponsive on May 12 in their pool, he had placed a $25 wager on Boston Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum to score more than 40 points in game four of the Eastern Conference semifinals against the New York Knicks.

"It is clear Brady's attention was divided, and he was not watching at all during the critical times mentioned," according to the report. "During two interviews he did not know what [Trigg] was doing before he fell in and did not see [Trigg] struggling to swim."

Emilie Kiser, Brady, and Trigg

Emilie Kiser's husband, Brady, was at home watching their three kids when Trigg drowned. (EmilieKiser/Instagram)

ARIZONA PROSECUTORS DECLINE TO CHARGE FATHER IN DROWNING DEATH OF TIKTOK INFLUENCER'S 3-YEAR-OLD SON

Kiser placed the wager at about 5:15 p.m., according to the report. Just before 6:30 p.m., the same time that the game began, Trigg began playing in the backyard. About three minutes later, he fell into the pool, where he remained for seven minutes. 

"This tragic incident was the result of being in the backyard unsupervised while playing around the unsecured pool and unable to swim," the report said. "It is clear from the video that he did not go into the water intentionally, rather he tripped and fell in while playing with an inflatable chair."

Emilie Kiser, who has 3.1 million TikTok followers and 1.2 million Instagram followers, was out to dinner with friends at the time of the incident. 

Trigg's activities in the yard and drowning were caught on the home's surveillance camera system.

Emilie Kiser

Emilie Kiser attends the Poppi Soda's Back Beach Bash at Gurney's Montauk on July 28, 2023 in Montauk, New York. (Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Poppi)

TIKTOK INFLUENCER'S HUSBAND FACES POSSIBLE FELONY CHARGE AFTER SON'S TRAGIC POOL ACCIDENT

When the police arrived, Trigg was unresponsive. The report details several first responders' encounters with the toddler at the scene, where he was given CPR in an attempt at resuscitation. 

The boy was taken to the hospital and died six days later. 

According to the report, Kiser told some investigators that Trigg was only unsupervised for three minutes, and told others that Trigg was unsupervised for five minutes. 

The Chandler Police Department recommended class 4 felony child abuse charges against Kiser last month, but Maricopa County prosecutors declined to press those charges. 

"In order to convict a person of this charge, the state has to prove beyond a reasonable doubt to a unanimous jury that the person failed to perceive a substantial and unjustifiable risk, and that failure to perceive the risk was a gross deviation from the standard of care a reasonable person would show," they wrote.

Trigg Kiser on Brady Kiser's shoulders outside

The Chandler Police Department recommended a Class 4 felony charge of child abuse against Brady Kiser in the drowning death of his 3-year-old son, Trigg Kiser. (Emilie Kiser/Instagram)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Every case submitted to the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office is evaluated using the same standard: whether there is a ‘reasonable likelihood of conviction.’ After careful review of the evidence submitted by Chandler PD, it was determined this case does not meet that standard. MCAO's review of the case involved the attorneys assigned to it, along with highly experienced senior attorneys and the County Attorney herself," it continued.

Emilie Kiser has filed a lawsuit against the state to block the release of investigative records and other documentation related to her son's death. 

Fox News' Adam Sabes contributed to this report. 

Peter D'Abrosca joined Fox News Digital in 2025. Previously, he was a politics reporter at The Tennessee Star. 

He grew up in Rhode Island and is a graduate of Elon University. 

Follow Peter on X at @pmd_reports. Send story tips to peter.dabrosca@fox.com.