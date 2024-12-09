Daniel Penny jury set to deliberate lesser charge after manslaughter deadlock and more top headlines

Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...

TOP 3

1. Lara Trump steps down from RNC.

2. Executives scrambling after CEO's deadly ambush.

3. Jay-Z responds after lawsuit names him in Diddy allegations.

MAJOR HEADLINES

‘LEGALLY WRONG’ – Judge accused of rewriting own rules to force Marine veteran conviction as jury weighs lesser charge. Continue reading …

JOKE AND JILL – Trump uses viral photo of him and first lady to push new product: 'Enemies can't resist.' Continue reading …

‘THOSE WORDS MATTER’ – NBC called out for 'selectively omitting key words' from Constitution in Trump interview. Continue reading …

‘RIPPLE EFFECT’ – Impact of Syrian rebel takeover predicted to be equivalent to fall of Berlin Wall. Continue reading …

IN THE DARK – Americans on edge as mysterious drone sightings increase without explanation. Continue reading …

--

POLITICS

TURNING TIDES – Trump's tools of diplomacy to further 'America First' policies that Biden was 'reluctant' to use. Continue reading …

FILLING HIS RANKS – Trump reveals several State Department picks, announces role for attorney Alina Habba. Continue reading …

FIRST SON'S FREEDOM – Hunter Biden: A look at how the saga spanning over six years unfolded. Continue reading …

BIG APPLE SHOWDOWN – Democrat's torrent of attacks against own party fuels primary buzz. Continue reading …

Click here for more cartoons…



MEDIA

VICTORY LAP – Navy veteran suing CNN lands key legal wins ahead of high-stakes defamation trial. Continue reading …

PERSISTENT PROBLEMS – Ex-ABC News anchor recalls bitter time at network, says gig harmed mental health. Continue reading …

ACROSS THE AISLE – Democratic lawmaker open to 'bipartisan cooperation' in Elon Musk's DOGE plans. Continue reading …

FULL OF FAILURES – Black Harris staffers say they were mistreated on the campaign, blames leadership. Continue reading …

OPINION

JUSTIN HASKINS – Biden admin spent hundreds of millions of taxpayer dollars on 'misinformation' research. Continue reading …

REP. JOHN MOOLENAAR, SEN. TOM COTTON – China abused its US trade relationship. Trump can fix it. Continue reading …

--

IN OTHER NEWS

SYMBOL OF RESILIENCE – Actress, billionaire husband spotted at Notre Dame after pledging $113,000,000. Continue reading …

ROYAL SNUB – King Charles ignores Prince Harry's security woes, no interest in getting involved. Continue reading …

AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ – Test yourself on frozen firsts, Santa scholars and constitutional achievements. Take the quiz here …

PLAYOFF PUSH – Chiefs clinch AFC West title with game-winning field goal. Continue reading …

'DANGEROUS DISORDER' – Mother and daughter describe a child's fear of food. See video …

WATCH

GREGG JARRETT – Judge's action 'clearly violates Daniel Penny's due process rights.' See video …

JIM JORDAN – Top Republican details Trump's 'revenge' plan as Democrats fear political retribution. See video …





FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…













FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn









SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Entertainment (FOX411)

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning! We’ll see you in your inbox first thing Tuesday.