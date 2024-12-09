Mysterious drone sightings continue to be reported in New Jersey without answers

Mysterious drones continue to be reported flying overhead in New Jersey, as residents remain without answers as to why there have been so many drone sightings.

The drones were reportedly first seen over Morris County, New Jersey, in mid-November. Drones have since been observed regularly across the Garden State, including a recent uptick in Middlesex County and other areas in the state.

State officials have said they are taking the mystery drone sightings seriously, and Gov. Phil Murphy, a Democrat, said Thursday that there is no known threat to the public at this time.

NEW JERSEY SEES MORE DRONES OVERHEAD, AS GOV CANDIDATE FLOATS THEORY ON UNSOLVED MYSTERY

Murphy said he had held a briefing with Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, senior officials from the Department of Homeland Security, the New Jersey Office of Homeland Security and Preparedness and New Jersey State Police to discuss the drone sightings.

The FBI is investigating the sightings and have urged the public to report any drones they see.

NEW JERSEY LEADERS SPEAK TO DHS AS UNUSUAL DRONE SIGHTINGS NOW ALSO REPORTED OVER NEW YORK

"The FBI Newark, NJ State Police, and NJ Office of Homeland Security and Preparedness are asking for the public to report any information related to the recent sightings of possible drones flying in several areas along the Raritan River," the FBI said in a statement on Dec. 3.

"Witnesses have spotted the cluster of what look to be drones and a possible fixed wing aircraft," the statement continued. "We have reports from the public and law enforcement dating back several weeks."

Fox News Digital has reached out to the FBI and FAA for additional information.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The drones have been seen nightly in some areas, and have been at times spotted traveling in groups.

Drone sightings were also recently reported on Staten Island in New York.

Fox News' Pilar Arias contributed to this report.