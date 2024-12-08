Syrian rebel takeover will have a ‘remarkable’ ripple effect equivalent to the Berlin Wall, GOP rep predicts

A group of rebels has overthrown longtime Syrian dictator Bashar Assad , signaling a monumental turning point in the nearly 14-year civil war.

The takeover, which forced Assad to flee the country, could prompt "remarkable" ripple effects in the Middle East that rival what followed the fall of the Berlin Wall, according to one GOP lawmaker.

"This is so significant. The fall of the Assad dictatorship. The ripple effect of this is just going to be remarkable," Rep. Joe Wilson, R-S.C., said on "Fox Report" Sunday. "It's truly equivalent to the Berlin Wall, which led to a ripple effect of dozens of countries becoming free after 50 years of occupation and totalitarian control."

Bashar al-Assad fled Syria after rebels stormed the capital city of Damascus on Saturday. Assad, whose government used chemical weapons repeatedly on its residents, reportedly fled with his wife and children.

President Biden said during a Sunday speech that the United States did not have confirmation on Assad's whereabouts, noting that "there's word that he's in Moscow."

Wilson argued that Israel's success in weakening Iran and its proxies, as well as Ukraine "weakening" Russia led to the developments in Syria. He predicted this will have "dramatic impact on the ability of war criminal Putin to enforce his capabilities."

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu touted the fall of Assad's regime on Sunday, saying it was a "direct result" of Israel's attacks on Iran and Hezbollah, while noting the situation overall is "fraught with significant dangers."

A coalition of largely radical Islamist groups dislodged Assad’s Iran-backed regime. The U.S.-designated terrorist group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) , the Islamist former Al-Qaeda affiliate that is part of the rebel forces, played the decisive role in evicting Assad, who inherited his presidency in 2000 following the death of his father, Hafez Assad.

"And finally, we will remain vigilant. Make no mistake, some of the rebel groups that took down Assad have their own grim record of terrorism and human rights abuses. We've taken note of statements by the leaders of these rebel groups in recent days. And they're saying the right things now, but as they take on greater responsibility, we will assess not just their words, but their actions," Biden continued on Sunday.

The president detailed that following Assad's departure in the face of rebel forces, the U.S. will support Syria's neighboring countries – such as Jordan, Lebanon, Iraq and Israel – "should any threat arise from Syria during this period of transition." Biden said this effort will include senior administration officials meeting with world leaders, and the president also speaking directly with leaders in the neighboring nations.

As questions swirl over how the Middle Eastern country will be governed following the rebel takeover, Rep. Wilson believed the Syrian people will "be pushing as a diaspora for a free and democratic Syria."

