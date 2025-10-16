Chinese USC grad student accused of drugging, raping multiple women

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Chinese national who has been studying in the United States has been charged with drugging and sexually assaulting several women over a three-year span, prosecutors said Wednesday.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced felony charges against Sizhe "Steven" Weng, 30, a Chinese national pursuing a doctorate at the University of Southern California (USC).

He is accused of slipping incapacitating drugs into victims’ food or drinks before assaulting them between 2021 and 2024. Weng faces eight felony counts, including forcible rape, rape and sodomy by use of controlled substances, and sexual penetration by use of anesthesia or drugs.

Los Angeles police told reporters they were first tipped off to Weng in January by German police, who said they believed he could be the man behind a string of similar assaults in the European country, the Los Angeles Times reported.

LAPD Deputy Chief Alan Hamilton said that authorities believe that Weng was an "opportunist" who drugged his victims before allegedly sexually assaulting them.

"Evidence was recovered at Weng’s residence that corroborated his involvement in drug-facilitated sexual assaults of multiple victims dating back to 2021 and continuing into 2025," he said.

Weng was arrested Aug. 28 and pleaded not guilty at a Sept. 2 arraignment, court records show. He is being held without bail pending a preliminary hearing set for Jan. 14, 2026, at the Foltz Criminal Justice Center in downtown Los Angeles. Prosecutors said three women have been identified so far, but investigators believe there may be additional victims.

If convicted as charged, Weng faces 25 years to life plus 56 years in California state prison. He would be required to register as a sex offender for life. The district attorney's office asked any other possible victims to come forward.

The LAPD’s Robbery-Homicide Division is handling the investigation.

A USC spokesperson said the university is cooperating fully with law enforcement and that Weng "has been barred from campus" during the ongoing investigation. The DA’s office urged anyone with information to call detectives at 213-486-6890.

"No one should ever have to endure the trauma of being drugged, sexually assaulted and stripped of their ability to consent," Hochman said in a statement.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office for comment.