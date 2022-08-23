Chicago driver accused of plowing through group of people, killing 3, injuring 1, charged with murder: Police

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Chicago man accused of plowing his car into a group of people – killing three and injuring one – outside a well-known gay bar has been arrested and charged with murder, police said on Tuesday.

Tavis Dunbar, 34, was arrested on Monday and charged with three counts of first-degree murder and one count of first-degree attempted murder after an investigation revealed that he "intentionally struck" the men, Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown said in a news conference.

The department's chief of detectives Brendan Deenihan said Dunbar surrendered to police while accompanied by an attorney. Police do not know a motive for the attack outside of Jeffery Pub at about 5 a.m. on Aug. 14 because Dunbar "invoked his right to remain silent."

Video footage of the incident shows a car appearing to strike a group of men in the street near 71st and Jefferey outside one of the city's oldest gay bars. Bodies can be seen flying through the air and slamming into the pavement.

Deenihan said investigators do not have any evidence to support that the hit-and-run was a hate crime.

Detectives have determined that Dunbar was in the bar before the incident, but there was no indication that he got into a fight or an argument with anyone there before he left.

In a court filing, prosecutors said Dunbar got into a car, drove off at nearly 60 mph and "never once touched the brake" before he slammed into four people, killing three of them.

Deenihan said police identified Dunbar as a suspect through anonymous tips and by examining surveillance camera footage that allowed detectives to track him as he got out of the car a short distance from the incident and walked to an apartment building where he asked for help.

Cook County Judge Susana Ortiz ordered Dunbar jailed without bond during a Tuesday hearing.

