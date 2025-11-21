Shooting at North Carolina Christmas tree lighting leaves 4 people wounded

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A shooting at a Christmas tree lighting event in Concord, North Carolina, on Friday left four people wounded, according to police.

Concord Police said three victims were listed in critical condition and one was in stable condition. All four victims were rushed to a hospital for medical treatment.

The shooting happened at the city's annual Tree Lighting Ceremony on Union Street S near the intersection with Corban Avenue shortly before 7:30 p.m.

Police, Concord Fire and Cabarrus County EMS personnel were already at the event and responded immediately with medical aid and evacuation efforts.

The remainder of the event was canceled after the shooting.

The city said visitors should leave the area and drivers should seek alternate routes.

Concord Police said the incident remains under investigation.

Officers are reviewing footage from the event and speaking with several witnesses.