North Carolina

Shooting at North Carolina Christmas tree lighting leaves 4 people wounded

The remainder of the event was canceled after the shooting

Landon Mion By Landon Mion Fox News
A shooting at a Christmas tree lighting event in Concord, North Carolina, on Friday left four people wounded, according to police.

Concord Police said three victims were listed in critical condition and one was in stable condition. All four victims were rushed to a hospital for medical treatment.

The shooting happened at the city's annual Tree Lighting Ceremony on Union Street S near the intersection with Corban Avenue shortly before 7:30 p.m.

Police respond to Concord shooting

A shooting at a Christmas tree lighting event in Concord, North Carolina, on Friday left four people wounded. (WJZY)

Police, Concord Fire and Cabarrus County EMS personnel were already at the event and responded immediately with medical aid and evacuation efforts.

The remainder of the event was canceled after the shooting.

Shooting in Concord

Concord Police said three victims were listed in critical condition and one was in stable condition. (WJZY)

The city said visitors should leave the area and drivers should seek alternate routes.

Concord Police said the incident remains under investigation.

First responders arrive at scene of Concord shooting

Concord Police, Concord Fire and Cabarrus County EMS personnel were already at the event and responded immediately with medical aid and evacuation efforts. (WJZY)

Officers are reviewing footage from the event and speaking with several witnesses.
