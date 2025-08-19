Caught on camera: Food reviewers dive for cover as vehicle explodes through restaurant

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

One moment, a pair of food influencers were savoring salmon sliders for a YouTube review, the next they were scrambling for their lives as an SUV exploded through the front window of a Houston, Texas brunch spot.

The cameras were rolling as Nina Santiago, known online as NinaUnrated, and Patrick Blackwood were filming a food review at Cuvée's Culinary Creations in Houston on Saturday. The video captured the food reviewers sampling an array of brunch delicacies when an SUV plowed into the restaurant.

Glass exploded across the dining room as the pair scrambled from their booth, ducking for cover while stunned employees froze in place. The video shows staff staring in disbelief as jagged shards rained down, littering the floor in the immediate aftermath.

Santiago wrote on Instagram that the glass came "out of nowhere" right as she "bit into a delicious salmon slider."

Santiago and Blackwood were taken to the hospital following the incident. The pair documented their emergency room experience, where they were both treated and given stitches before being released.

"This is the second accident this month," Santiago said. "The fact that we walked away from both accidents ... maybe I'm just delusional right now but I'm just like, it's like I want to break down and cry, and I just can't."

"I'm just happy to be alive," the pair repeated throughout their video.

Following their near-death experience, both Santiago and Blackwood took to social media to share their thoughts.

"This experience showed me who truly matters; life’s too short for grudges or anger. Let go, forgive, live in the now, and cherish those around you — this could’ve been our last meal," Santiago wrote on her Instagram page.

"Grateful to see another day, walking away from the small stuff with a big purpose! Live bold, love deep, and make every moment count," Blackwood wrote on his Instagram page.

The restaurant reposted the video to its Instagram Stories, writing, "It was definitely a crazy weekend at Cuvées. We're just thanking God everyone is safe!"

It was not immediately clear what led to the crash. Fox News Digital has reached out to the Houston Police Department for comment.