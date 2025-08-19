Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

U.S.

Caught on camera: Food reviewers dive for cover as vehicle explodes through restaurant

Nina Santiago and Patrick Blackwood were hospitalized after glass shards rained down during brunch filming

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten Fox News
close
Influencer captures 'near-death experience' when SUV plows into restaurant Video

Influencer captures 'near-death experience' when SUV plows into restaurant

Influencers Nina Santiago and Patrick Blackwood were eating lunch in Houston, Texas when an SUV crashed into a window next to their table. YT@ Unrated EX Files/TMX

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

One moment, a pair of food influencers were savoring salmon sliders for a YouTube review, the next they were scrambling for their lives as an SUV exploded through the front window of a Houston, Texas brunch spot.

The cameras were rolling as Nina Santiago, known online as NinaUnrated, and Patrick Blackwood were filming a food review at Cuvée's Culinary Creations in Houston on Saturday. The video captured the food reviewers sampling an array of brunch delicacies when an SUV plowed into the restaurant.

Glass exploded across the dining room as the pair scrambled from their booth, ducking for cover while stunned employees froze in place. The video shows staff staring in disbelief as jagged shards rained down, littering the floor in the immediate aftermath.

Santiago wrote on Instagram that the glass came "out of nowhere" right as she "bit into a delicious salmon slider."

INFLUENCER COUPLE KILLED IN CANADIAN MOUNTAIN CRASH

Nina Santiago and Patrick Blackwood

Two influencers are "grateful to be alive" after an SUV crashed through a window next to their table at a Houston, Texas restaurant. (YT@ Unrated EX Files/TMX)

Santiago and Blackwood were taken to the hospital following the incident. The pair documented their emergency room experience, where they were both treated and given stitches before being released.

"This is the second accident this month," Santiago said. "The fact that we walked away from both accidents ... maybe I'm just delusional right now but I'm just like, it's like I want to break down and cry, and I just can't."

"I'm just happy to be alive," the pair repeated throughout their video.

Nina Santiago and Patrick Blackwood

The incident happened in Houston at Cuvee's Culinary Creations on Saturday, Aug. 16. (YT@ Unrated EX Files/TMX)

DIY TOW JOB GOES HORRIBLY WRONG AS RUNAWAY CAR HITS SAME WASHINGTON RESTAURANT MULTIPLE TIMES

Nina Santiago and Patrick Blackwood

Nina Santiago and Patrick Blackwood sat down to review Cuvee's Culinary Creations in Houston, Texas when an SUV crashed into the brunch spot. (YT@ Unrated EX Files/TMX)

Following their near-death experience, both Santiago and Blackwood took to social media to share their thoughts.

"This experience showed me who truly matters; life’s too short for grudges or anger. Let go, forgive, live in the now, and cherish those around you — this could’ve been our last meal," Santiago wrote on her Instagram page.

Nina Santiago and Patrick Blackwood

Food influencers Nina Santiago and Patrick Blackwood were filming a YouTube review at a Houston restaurant when an SUV crashed through the window. (YT@ Unrated EX Files/TMX)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Grateful to see another day, walking away from the small stuff with a big purpose! Live bold, love deep, and make every moment count," Blackwood wrote on his Instagram page.

The restaurant reposted the video to its Instagram Stories, writing, "It was definitely a crazy weekend at Cuvées. We're just thanking God everyone is safe!"

It was not immediately clear what led to the crash. Fox News Digital has reached out to the Houston Police Department for comment.

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten is a U.S. Writer at Fox News Digital. 

You can follow her on Twitter and LinkedIn.
Close modal

Continue