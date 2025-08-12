Expand / Collapse search
Canada

Influencer couple killed in Canadian mountain crash

Fellow creator who witnessed crash says he 'did everything' to save the pair

Pilar Arias By Pilar Arias Fox News
Two YouTube influencers from Canada who showcased their off-roading adventures died in a crash on Thursday, according to reports.

Stacey Tourout and Matthew Yeomans, who ran social media accounts under @ToyotaWorldRunners, were in an off-road motor vehicle crash on August 7 around 7:30 p.m near Trout Lake in British Columbia, Canada according to The Sun. 

"[I]t was on a forestry road, somewhere in the mountains, and quite a long ways north in the valley up towards … the village of Trout Lake," Kaslo Search and Rescue (SAR) manager Mark Jennings-Bates told the outlet.

Jennings said Kaslo SAR was "able to get to them efficiently," but one of the vehicle's occupants was dead at the scene. The other died later at a hospital. 

Stacey Tourout and Matthew Yeomans

Stacey Tourout and Matthew Yeomans had hundreds of thousands of followers on YouTube prior to a crash that took their lives on Aug. 7, 2025.  (Instagram/@Toyota World Runners)

The cause of the crash is currently unknown. Fox News Digital reached out to Kaslo SAR for more information, but they did not immediately respond.

Mountains near Trout Lake, Canada

Stacey Tourout and Matthew Yeomans died in a crash near Trout Lake in Vancouver, British Columbia, a Canadian village seen here on October 21, 2021.  (Mert Alper Dervis/Anadolu Agency)

Toyota World Runners' YouTube page started in January 2020. It has 200,000 subscribers who have viewed its 345 outdoor adventure-themed videos nearly 18 million times. An account with the same name has more than 74,000 followers on Instagram.

"I'm sorry to all that this has affected. This is a big loss for the offroad community and a bigger loss to Matthew's and Stacey's family and close friends," fellow off-roading creator Colin Stuart of Dirt Theory said, according to The Sun. He was reportedly with the couple at the time of the crash, and "did everything" in his power to save them.  

Trout Lake, Canada road

An aerial view of Trout Lake in British Columbia, Canada. ( Mert Alper Dervis/Anadolu Agency)

"Please keep us and them in your thoughts and prayers as we navigate this devastating end to an amazing Love Story," Colleen Tourot, who the Daily Mail reports is Stacey's mother, said in a social media post. 