Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Alabama
Published

Alabama prisoner Casey White, fugitive guard spoke over phone from state facility in years before escape: Cops

US Marshals offering $10K reward for information leading to capture of Casey Cole White, Vicky White

By Michael Ruiz , Stephanie Pagones | Fox News
close
Son of escaped Alabama murder suspect's alleged victim calls out justice system's 'failures' Video

Son of escaped Alabama murder suspect's alleged victim calls out justice system's 'failures'

Austin Williams, whose mother Connie Ridgeway was murdered in 2015 during a home invasion, speaks out.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The "extremely dangerous" Alabama prisoner and the corrections officer who helped him escape and then fled with him spoke regularly over the phone during the past two years while the convict was being housed in a different facility, the local sheriff announced Thursday. 

Casey Cole White, 38, and Vicky White, 56 – who are not related, but are said to be in a "special relationship," – "were in contact via phone" between 2020 and 2022, while the inmate was in the custody of William E. Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer, Alabama, Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton said in an emailed press statement Thursday. 

CASEY WHITE ESCAPE: TIMELINE FOR ALABAMA MURDER SUSPECT ON THE RUN WITH CORRECTIONS OFFICER

Cole White was being housed in the Lauderdale County Detention Center – roughly 110 miles from Donaldson –  on Friday morning when he and Vicky White left together in her marked law enforcement vehicle. Vicky White was the assistant director of corrections for the detention center at the time. 

Alabama jailhouse security camera catches murder suspect's shocking escape Video

ALABAMA CORRECTIONS OFFICER HAD ESCAPE 'METHODICALLY' PLANNED: BODY LANGUAGE EXPERT

The pair are suspected of then swapping out that ride for a 2007 copper Ford Edge SUV, with damage to the rear bumper, on Friday and then vanishing – kicking off a U.S. Marshals-led manhunt. Authorities say they might also be armed with a shotgun and an AR-15, and Vicky White likely had access to her service weapon.

Cole White was transferred from the Donaldson center to the Lauderdale facility in 2020, after confessing to the 2015 slaying of Connie Ridgeway, 58. The pair met there and maintained contact after he returned to Donaldson between 2000 and 2022.

According to the sheriff, Cole White had previously plotted an escape attempt from the county jail in late 2020. 

Alabama sheriff releases jailhouse surveillance video showing murder suspect leave with corrections officer. Video

His alleged plan was to take a hostage and break out of the facility on the day of his arraignment, before he was scheduled to transfer back to state prison. Officers caught him in possession of a "shank," or prison knife, and safely transferred him back to prison, authorities have said. 

He again returned to the county jail in February of this year to await trial.

Vicky White had sold her home about a month prior to the April 29 escape, according to Singleton, and had talked about relocating to the beach for months.

On Friday morning, she allegedly told colleagues she was going to take the prisoner to the county courthouse for an evaluation and planned to stop at a doctor’s office afterward, saying she didn’t feel well. But there was no scheduled evaluation, according to the sheriff.

Alabama sheriff on murder suspect's prison escape: 'Definitely it was orchestrated' Video

Authorities thought Vicky White went to work that day to serve her last shift before retiring, Singleton said. But she hadn’t yet cleared the bureaucratic hurdles.

"I think from the sale of the house, she possibly had access to some cash," he said. "The retirement papers were never sent into the state retirement system. She had to have a conference with the personnel director before that could happen."

ALABAMA SHERIFF RELEASES JAILHOUSE SURVEILLANCE VIDEO SHOWING MURDER SUSPECT LEAVE WITH CORRECTIONS OFFICER

Casey White was serving an unrelated, 75-year prison sentence when he allegedly confessed to killing Ridgeway. He subsequently pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity. Singleton issued a warning Monday that the escaped prisoner should be considered "extremely dangerous" and that any law enforcement officers who come across him should not take "any chances."

  • Casey White, 38, escaped the Lauderdale County Jail on Friday and was last spotted with Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office Assistant Director of Corrections Vicki White on April 29. The two have no relation.
    Image 1 of 7

    Casey White, 38, escaped the Lauderdale County Jail on Friday and was last spotted with Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office Assistant Director of Corrections Vicki White on April 29.  (Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office and U.S. Marshals Service)

  • The U.S. Marshals are offering $10,000 for information leading to the capture of an Alabama inmate who escaped from jail as well as the location of an endangered correctional officer.
    Image 2 of 7

    The U.S. Marshals are offering $10,000 for information leading to the capture of an Alabama inmate who escaped from jail as well as the location of an endangered correctional officer. (U.S. Marshals Service)

  • Vicky White, 56, the assistant director of corrections at the facility, bought a 2007 copper Ford Edge SUV before the escape, the sheriff’s office announced Wednesday. The plate number was not available.
    Image 3 of 7

    Vicky White, 56, the assistant director of corrections at the facility, bought a 2007 copper Ford Edge SUV before the escape, the sheriff’s office announced Wednesday. (Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office)

  • Surveillance cameras inside recorded Vicky White opening a steel door and, without looking back, holding it for Casey White, who slips out with his head down, dodging it as it swings closed. The two vanish through what looks like an exterior door with a car parked outside.
    Image 4 of 7

    Surveillance cameras inside recorded Vicky White opening a steel door and, without looking back, holding it for Casey White, who slips out with his head down, dodging it as it swings closed.  (Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office)

  • Casey Cole White, the imposing murder suspect who escaped from an Alabama jail Friday morning with the alleged help of a prison official, warned cops in 2015 that he’d kill his ex-girlfriend if he got the chance, according to court documents.
    Image 5 of 7

    Casey Cole White, the imposing murder suspect who escaped from an Alabama jail Friday morning with the alleged help of a prison official, warned cops in 2015 that he’d kill his ex-girlfriend if he got the chance, according to court documents. (Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office, Alabama Department of Corrections)

  • Surveillance video appears to show missing Alabama corrections officer Vicky White leaving the Lauderdale County Detention Center Friday morning with the fugitive suspected murderer Casey Cole White walking behind her in leg shackles and handcuffs.
    Image 6 of 7

    Surveillance video appears to show missing Alabama corrections officer Vicky White leaving the Lauderdale County Detention Center Friday morning with the fugitive suspected murderer Casey Cole White walking behind her in leg shackles and handcuffs. (Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office)

  • Vicky White and Casey White were spotted Friday in a copper-colored Ford Edge SUV, model year 2007, with damage to the rear bumper, according to the U.S. Marshals.
    Image 7 of 7

    Vicky White and Casey White were spotted Friday in a copper-colored Ford Edge SUV, model year 2007, with damage to the rear bumper, according to the U.S. Marshals. (US Marshals)

Court records show he also pleaded guilty to a 2010 domestic assault for attacking a male relative with an ax handle and received a sentence of six years in state prison.

Cole White stands at 6 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs somewhere between 260 and 330 pounds, according to authorities and prison records.

Vicky White is described as 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighing around 145 pounds. She has blonde hair and brown eyes.

The U.S. Marshal Service is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information that leads them to the fugitives. Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call the U.S. Marshals at 1-800-336-0102.

Michael Ruiz is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to michael.ruiz@fox.com and on Twitter: @mikerreports